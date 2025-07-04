Google’s custom Gemini AI chatbots now available in Docs, Drive, Sheets, and Gmail

Google now lets you open custom Gemini helpers, called “Gems,” right inside your Workspace apps without switching screens. You will see them in the side panel of Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive, and Gmail. Gems are special chatbots you set up with a name and instructions for tasks like writing, sorting data, or drafting emails. Once created, you can use them anytime without switching to the Gemini app or typing the same prompt again.

For example, if you want to learn something, you can set up a Gem as your learning coach. You just need to write instructions on what topic you want to learn or study and how you prefer to learn. You can also share files or notes it should follow. Each time you open that Gem, it will give you answers and tips that match your style.

People can also attach their own files to a Gem to give it extra context and details for specific tasks. If you prefer not to build one yourself, Google also offers a set of read made Gems. These cover common needs like editing text, writing code, drafting sales pitches, and other everyday work.

According to Google, here are some ways you might use Gems in Workspace:

Use a copywriting Gem to help you write posts and content in the tone you want, with tips and examples ready to go.

Create a sales Gem that includes details about a company or industry, so your messages feel prepared and useful.

Make an assistant Gem for your job that can write summaries and notes you need every day.

Set up a Gem that checks your drafts like a CEO would, so your message sounds right for leaders. Gems were first only part of the Gemini app, so you still need to create them there or use the “Create a new Gem” option in the side panel. Once you set them up, they work inside Workspace and support features like @-mentions and file access.

