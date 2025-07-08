Google’s Gemini AI to power upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series with natural voice commands

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here and all eyes are on the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Scheduled for July 9, this launch will also see new foldables by Samsung. We can expect fresh designs and smarter features on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8. But one leaked feature could change the way we use smartwatches, and it’s got everything to do with Gemini integration.

What’s new with Galaxy Watch 8? The Galaxy Watch 8 lineup will include the standard Watch 8 in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, alongside the larger 46mm Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Both variants will run Samsung’s One UI 8.0 Watch interface, powered by the new 3nm Exynos W1000 chip. This should mean faster performance and better battery life, which is always welcome on a smartwatch.

In terms of memory, the Watch 8 models will come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the Classic and Ultra versions might offer more room for apps and music. The build quality is supposed to be solid, with the Watch 8 featuring an aluminium case and sapphire glass, and the Classic model stepping it up with stainless steel and sapphire glass. The Ultra is expected to be even tougher, aimed at those who want a watch that can keep up with extreme conditions.

Health tracking remains a strong focus with sensors for heart rate, ECG, body composition, and more. The displays are expected to be bright and sharp, with the smaller Watch 8 sporting a 1.34-inch AMOLED screen and the larger version a 1.47-inch panel, both protected by sapphire glass.

Gemini AI takes centre stage The biggest buzz, however, is around Google’s Gemini AI assistant making its debut on Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 8 series. According to a 9to5Google report, Gemini will replace the current Google Assistant on these watches. It promises smarter, more natural conversations and better understanding of context, making it easier to manage reminders, schedules, and smart home devices right from your wrist.

This could be the moment when smartwatches start feeling more than fancy notification centres and achieve more depth in terms of what they can do for us. With Samsung’s hardware and Google’s AI working together, it’ll be exciting to see how the Galaxy Watch 8 performs, and what this might mean for smartwatches in the near-future.