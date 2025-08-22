Google’s Gemini Live becomes more interactive and smarter with new update Untitled Story

Google is adding a major set of upgrades to Gemini Live, making it smarter, more visual, and more natural. The assistant now has new ways to help across daily routines, decisions, and learning. When launched with the Pixel 9, Gemini Live stood out as a tool for free-flowing conversations. It has since expanded worldwide. The new updates make it more interactive and useful, showing the next step in AI assistance.

Seeing and guiding with visuals The highlight of this release is the ability to use visual guidance. By sharing your screen or camera, Gemini can highlight items or suggest actions instantly. If you are assembling furniture, Gemini can point to the correct part to use. If you are looking at recipes, it can mark ingredients you are missing. For fashion choices, it can suggest combinations directly on screen.

The rollout begins on Pixel 10 series on 28 August, before expanding to Android devices and later iOS. This feature turns Gemini from a voice assistant into a visual guide.

Stronger connections with Apps Gemini Live is also expanding its connections with more Google services. It now works closely with Calendar, Keep, and Tasks, making it easier to plan, remember, and organise. Soon it will link with Phone, Messages, and Clock, while Maps integration becomes more detailed. This means you can move between tasks naturally. You might plan your week, create a to-do list, and send a quick reminder text, all through Gemini without switching screens.

Speech that feels more alive Gemini Live is also sounding more human. The upgraded audio model allows it to use intonation and pitch in ways that feel closer to real speech. The assistant can match the tone of the situation, offering calm replies in serious moments or playful voices in casual conversations.