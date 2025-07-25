Google’s goo.gl URL shortener will stop working permanently from Aug 25, 2025

Now Google is officially retiring its long running URL shortening service. From next month, starting August 25, 2025, any link using the “https://goo.gl/” format will stop working. Instead of redirecting, it will lead users to a standard “404 Not Found” error page.

It was first launched in 2009. goo.gl was created to help users shorten long URLs, particularly for sharing on social media platforms or in emails. As it came, it became a popular tool, offering fast redirects and basic analytics. Over time, however, its use declined as new platforms emerged and Google shifted its focus elsewhere. It remained a simple and effective solution for many, even as its role started to fade in the changing digital landscape.

For a time, goo.gl was deeply embedded in Google's own ecosystem. It showed up in tools like Google Toolbar and Feed Burner, and for many users, it simply worked. It was quick, simple, and held up well. Marketers, developers, and content teams relied on it to clean up long URLs without giving it much thought. But as the web shifted toward mobile apps and cross platform browsing, the tool began to feel outdated. Google eventually guided users toward Firebase Dynamic Links, a more complex system designed for the app era with tracking and built in deep linking.

From deprecation to final shutdown Google first deprecated goo.gl in 2018 when it stopped allowing new users to create links through the platform. Existing end users retained access for a short period of time, but by the end of 2019, even that door had closed. But still, the old links continued to work in the background, silently redirecting traffic for years.

But now, that quiet support is officially coming to an end.

Google’s decision to end support wasn’t sudden. In 2019, the company officially shut down the tool, citing “changes we’ve seen in how people find content on the internet.” Although link creation was no longer possible, existing goo.gl links continued to function in the background. But as traffic declined, Google confirmed in a July 2024 blog post that more than 99% of those links had seen no activity in the previous month; a clear sign that the tool had run its course. So, now it's a good time to transition your URLs to another URL shortener if you haven't done it yet.

To help users prepare for the shutdown, Google will begin showing a warning on some goo.gl links reading, “this link will no longer work in the near future.” With the service being just a few weeks away from going offline completely, this is the latest window to review any material that still relies on goo.gl. Links placed inside old blog posts, emails, or PDFs will soon break, and now is the time to replace them.

What will happen now? There will be no redirects, no fallback pages, and no archive. From August 25 onward, any goo.gl link still embedded in websites, presentations, or PDFs will lead to a dead end. For anyone who has not updated those links, that means broken content across emails, templates, help pages, and more. Website managers, business owners, and content teams should scan their materials and replace the goo.gl links with working URLs. Websites like Bitly, TinyURL, or Rebrandly offer good alternatives. For those who want full control, setting up a branded short domain is another solid option.