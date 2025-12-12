Google’s new AI browser Disco is going to change the way you browse the internet

Google is working on a new browser powered by AI called Disco, offering a new way to browse the web without tabs. This new experimental browser feature, a Gemini 3-powered feature called “GenTabs.” It is going to reimagine web browsing by removing messy tabs from the browser and turning it into a more focused, task-based experience. Unsurprisingly, it is based on Chromium, so it is going to look and feel a lot like the Chrome browser, and it is going to be layered with AI features on top rather than replacing the whole browser model.

How GenTabs works GenTabs is the headline feature, using Google’s Gemini 3 model to analyse your open tabs and, optionally, your Gemini chat history to build interactive web apps on the fly. For example, if you are planning a trip across multiple sites, Disco can pull that context together into a single GenTab with calendars, maps, timelines, and useful links you can still open as normal tabs.

Advertisement

You trigger these GenTabs with natural language prompts in a chat-like sidebar, then refine them with follow-up instructions instead of manually copying, pasting, and organising information. Each generated experience links back to the original web sources, so you can dig deeper or verify details when needed.

Availability and what’s next Right now, Disco is rolling out as a limited Google Labs experiment, with early access available to a small group of testers, starting on macOS via a waitlist. Google frames Disco as a testbed, saying the most successful ideas from GenTabs and future features could eventually make their way into mainstream products like Chrome. For users, this early experiment hints at where browsing might be heading: less about managing dozens of tabs, and more about letting AI turn those tabs into tools that help get actual tasks done.