Google's new AI tool in Google Photos lets you edit photos instantly as you ask, first on Pixel 10 phones

Google is changing the way we interact with photo editing in Google Photos. Now you can simply ask Google Photos to edit your photos, just like you’re chatting with a friend. The feature is first rolling out on the Google Pixel 10, allowing users to edit photos using simple language commands, either typed or spoken. This update removes the need for complicated tools, making photo editing simple for everyone.

Building on the revamped photo editor with AI based suggestions for faster adjustments, this new feature lets you tap or circle specific areas in your photo. Google Photos will then offer automatic edits, like removing distractions, all without requiring manual settings or complicated menus. Thanks to the advanced AI models and multimodal capabilities, the tool can now generate custom AI driven edits, helping you achieve the ideal photo in just seconds. This feature is initially available on Pixel 10 phones and will expand to other devices soon.

How does the 'Ask Photos' editing feature work? After taking a photo, open Google Photos, tap the edit icon, and simply speak or type your request to see the changes instantly. The 'Ask Photos' feature makes editing simple, helping you achieve the perfect photo with minimal effort. You can ask it to remove someone from the background, straighten a shot, or brighten up a dim photo. If the colours look off, just ask to boost them, or crop the image to bring the focus to where it matters most. Need to get rid of a reflection? Just ask. It’s that easy. This tool takes the hassle out of editing and helps you get the perfect shot with minimal effort.

If you're not sure exactly what you want to change but know something doesn’t look quite right, you can simply use broad prompts like “Make it better,” as Google suggests. From there, you can continue with follow up questions, making the conversation as specific as you need until you get the result you're imagining. This makes editing feel more like a natural back-and-forth, giving you control over your photo with ease.

For example, this feature really shines in group photos. Suppose you've taken a great family photo, but notice someone blinking. Instead of asking everyone to pose again, just say 'Fix the blink,' and Google Photos will adjust the photo automatically. This tool lets you capture the moment without stressing over every detail, knowing you can always tweak it later.

Pixel 10 adds content credentials for clear photo edits. (Google)

Pixel 10 introduces transparency in editing with content credentials Google's Pixel 10 leads the way with the new Content Credentials feature in Google Photos, offering users clear insights into how their images are captured and edited. This feature allows you to see if AI tools were used or if manual adjustments were made, providing a new level of transparency for photo edits. Initially available on the Pixel 10, this feature will gradually roll out to all Google Photos users across Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks. With this update, Google is enhancing user trust by ensuring transparency in the editing process.