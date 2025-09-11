Google’s new rule to kill Android’s best feature by limiting which apps may be installed

Android has always stood apart for its openness with sideloading giving users the freedom to install apps from outside the Play Store. Google is now changing that formula. The company recently said all third-party apps must be digitally signed by verified developers, as outlined by Google VP Suzanne Frey in the Android Developers Blog. Any app that fails this check will not install, even if the user turns off Play Protect or follows every usual warning. Google claims this step is about safety, comparing it to ID checks at airports and says it will stop malware while making sure users know who is behind every install.

This is not new to users of Windows or Mac, where developer signatures are standard for software. But for Android, which has long given tech-savvy users the option to take risks, the move is seen as a big shift. At present, users must already go through security prompts and settings to install unofficial apps. The new rule means greater control by Google, removing one more way in which Android differs from Apple’s iOS according to critics.

Will users lose their choice? The backlash followed quickly. Many warned that smaller creators could face new hurdles and popular apps in legal grey zones may disappear. YouTuber and consumer rights advocate Louis Rossman told Slash Gear that freedom and not technical superiority is why many people choose Android in the first place. Privacy-focused users have also voiced worries about what kind of information Google will collect under the new rules, since app signatures require verification and could potentially be tracked.