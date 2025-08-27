Google’s new smart speaker, doorbell, and cameras leaked online: Can they beat Amazon’s Ring and Echo?

Google looks ready to expand its smart home range with four new Nest devices, including a smart speaker, an upgraded video doorbell, and two security cameras. Images and specifications, reportedly from marketing material, were shared by Android Headlines, giving us the first look at Google’s next move in the smart home race.

However, the timing is crucial. Amazon continues to dominate with its budget-friendly Echo speakers and Ring cameras, but Google is betting on smarter features powered by its Gemini for Home AI to stand out. Check out the devices here.

A smarter Nest speaker with 360-degree audio

The highlight of the leak is a new Nest speaker, seemingly blending the compact Nest Mini with the larger Nest Audio. Unlike older models, this speaker will pack AI features such as monitoring unusual sounds when you’re away and integrating with other Nest security products for extra protection.

On the entertainment side, it promises 360-degree audio and can pair with Google TV devices. Its closest rival is Amazon’s Echo, but with Gemini AI baked in, Google may have an edge in faster, on-device processing and smarter responses.

Nest video doorbell and cameras enter the spotlight

The upcoming Nest video doorbell will record in 2K resolution and include familiar features like Activity Zones and Familiar Face Alerts, along with improved intelligent notifications for people, vehicles, and animals. However, it only offers one hour of local backup storage during internet outages, unlike competitors such as Eufy and Swann that provide full subscription-free local storage.

Design-wise, the new indoor and outdoor Nest cameras are shaping up to be more stylish, with rounded edges and multiple colour options, including a bold red version. Both will capture 2K video, surpassing Ring’s current 1080p models, and offer the same AI-powered alerts as the doorbell. The only downside one can note is that there is no physical privacy shutter on the indoor camera, a feature Amazon Ring recently added.

Can Google catch up in the race of smart home devices?

Pricing and release dates are still unknown, but affordability remains Amazon’s biggest strength. Google’s past Nest devices were priced higher, and unless these new launches can deliver truly reliable AI features, the company may struggle to win back users frustrated by past performance issues. In fact, complaints about malfunctioning Nest devices have even prompted a US law firm to explore a potential class action lawsuit.