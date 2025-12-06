Grab car accessories like dash cams, tyre inflators, car vacuum cleaners and more at up to 60% off

Upgrade your car with premium dash cams, tyre inflators, vacuum cleaners, and more are now available at up to 60% off. Smart, safe, and value-packed deals you shouldn’t miss!

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published6 Dec 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Car accessory deals are now live on Amazon.
Car accessory deals are now live on Amazon.

Looking to make your daily drives safer, smoother, and a lot more convenient? Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your car with the right accessories. A massive sale is offering up to 60% off on must-have essentials like dash cams, tyre inflators, car vacuum cleaners, and plenty more. From capturing crystal-clear road footage with advanced dash cams, maintaining tyres effortlessly with portable inflators, keeping interiors spotless with powerful car vacuum cleaners, to adding practical gadgets for daily convenience, there’s something for every car owner.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

DDPAI 4K Dash Cam for Car Front and Rear, STARVIS IMX415 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Route Recorder, Night Vision, Dual Channel 8MP UHD Dash Camera + 3MP FHD, 2.3" LCD, App, Wi-FiView Details...

₹13,999

...
Check Details

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2" LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB StorageView Details...

₹12,490

...
Check Details

REDTIGER F17 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam 5G WiFi Built-in GPS, Free 64GB Card, 2160P+1080P+1080P Front and Rear Inside Loop Recording, Triple Car Camera with 3 Inch Screen, IR Night View, WDR, Parking ModeView Details...

₹15,998

...
Check Details

REDTIGER F17 Elite 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam for Car, STARVIS 2 IMX678 & IMAX 675, 4K+2.5K+1080P Front and Rear Inside, Full Night Color, GPS, 5.8GHz WiFi, Touch Screen, HDR, Voice Control, 128GB CardView Details...

₹27,670

...
Check Details

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2.7K | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP QHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | G-Sensor | 2" LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | App | Up to 1TB Storage| Made in IndiaView Details...

₹7,990

...
Check Details
View More...

These deals bring high-quality products within reach, helping you prepare your vehicle for long journeys, everyday commutes, and unexpected situations. With such attractive discounts on trusted brands, this is a great opportunity to grab the tools and gadgets you’ve been eyeing. Hurry offers like these won’t stay around for long.

Dashcams at up to 50% off on Amazon

Keep your drives safer and capture every moment on the road with top-quality dashcams, now available at up to 50% off on Amazon. Trusted brands like Qubo, Redtiger, and DDPAI offer features like Full HD recording, night vision, loop recording, and motion detection to ensure you never miss a detail.

Dashcams are crucial not just for security but also for insurance claims and accident evidence. With these deals, you can equip your car with reliable protection and peace of mind, all at unbeatable prices.

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Car air purifiers at up to 60% off

Breathe fresh and clean air inside your car with high-quality car air purifiers, now available at up to 60% off on Amazon. Brands like Honeywell, Levoit offer compact purifiers with HEPA filters, activated carbon layers, and fast purification to remove dust, allergens, and harmful pollutants.

Car air purifiers are essential for long drives, city commutes, and families, ensuring a healthier environment on the go. Grab these deals to protect your car cabin and enjoy every journey with cleaner, fresher air.

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Car vacuum cleaners at up to 65% off

Keep your car interiors spotless with powerful car vacuum cleaners, now available at up to 65% off on Amazon. Trusted brands like Portronics, NUUK, Black+Decker offer lightweight, portable models with strong suction, multiple nozzles, and long-lasting batteries to reach every corner of your vehicle.

A clean car not only looks great but also ensures a healthier environment by removing dust, crumbs, and allergens. With these amazing deals, maintaining a pristine car cabin has never been easier or more affordable.

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Tyre inflators at up to 60% off

Stay prepared on the road with reliable tyre inflators, now available at up to 60% off on Amazon. Brands like Agaro, Qubo and more offer compact, portable inflators with digital pressure displays, fast inflation, and multiple nozzle attachments suitable for cars, bikes, and SUVs.

Tyre inflators are crucial for maintaining optimal tyre pressure, ensuring safety, better fuel efficiency, and a smoother ride. Don’t wait for emergencies—grab these deals and keep your vehicle ready for any journey with ease and convenience.

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Wireless GPS tracker for cars at 70% off

Keep your vehicle secure with wireless GPS trackers, now available at an incredible 70% off on Amazon. Brands like Onelap Go, Ajjas and more offer compact trackers with real-time location tracking, geofencing alerts, and long battery life to monitor your car anytime, anywhere.

GPS trackers are essential for theft protection, fleet management, and peace of mind during long drives or city parking. With these massive discounts, you can ensure your car’s safety and stay connected to its location effortlessly.

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Record your journeys with best dash cams for added safety: Top 10 picks

Car dash cams are important for everyday safety of our cars: Choose from top 10

Up to 70% off on Dash Cams! Deals Ending Tomorrow! Grab discounts on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Pioneer VREC-H520DC Dashcam review: My 45-day experience after installing it in a Kia Sonet

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesGrab car accessories like dash cams, tyre inflators, car vacuum cleaners and more at up to 60% off
More
FAQs
Dash cams, tyre inflators, seat belt cutters, and first-aid kits are essential for safe driving.
Look for suction power, portability, and battery life to match your car size and cleaning needs.
Most are compatible with cars, SUVs, and motorcycles, but check the PSI range before buying.
Yes, most modern dash cams feature night vision to capture clear footage in low-light conditions.
Yes, many are plug-and-play or require minimal installation without professional help.

Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.