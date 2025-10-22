Grab smart TVs at smarter prices with up to 65% off: Amazon festive deals are still live, shop now for bigger savings

The festive season just got more exciting for tech lovers and entertainment enthusiasts. Amazon’s ongoing TV sale offers a wide range of smart TVs at attractive prices, making it easier to bring home the latest technology without stretching your budget.

From crisp 4K displays to immersive sound systems, the collection features models from top brands, catering to different preferences and room sizes. Shoppers can explore options with varied screen sizes, innovative display technologies, and energy-efficient designs, all while enjoying significant discounts.

The sale is perfect for families looking to refresh their home entertainment or for those wanting to invest in a new TV for binge-watching, sports, or gaming. With deals that promise maximum value, this is an ideal opportunity to snag the TV you’ve been eyeing. Act fast, as these festive offers won’t last long.

Bring cinematic visuals and immersive sound into your living room with the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 55-inch Smart TV. Its 4K Ultra HD LED display delivers crisp, vibrant visuals, while the 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos PRO ensure lifelike colours. Dolby Atmos-powered 20W speakers create rich, room-filling audio.

The Google TV interface offers access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Built-in features like Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and voice assistants simplify navigation. Grab your Sony BRAVIA 3 during the ongoing Amazon deals before the offer ends.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Sound Output 20W, Dolby Atmos

Discover vibrant colours and smooth visuals with the Samsung Vision AI 55-inch QLED TV. Its Q4 AI Processor ensures clear 4K Ultra HD display, while Quantum Dot technology delivers 100% colour volume for lifelike images. Adaptive sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony creates immersive audio that fills the room.

The smart TV interface provides endless content via Samsung TV Plus, Web Browser, and mobile-to-TV mirroring. With exciting discounts on smart TV during Amazon festive deals, this Samsung model is a popular choice among shoppers looking for high-quality visuals and connectivity options.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Bring home the Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED Smart TV for stunning visuals and powerful sound at an affordable price. Its 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10+ and Reality Flow MEMC delivers sharp, vibrant images, while the 34W Dolby Audio speakers fill the room with clear, immersive sound.

The bezel-less design and wide viewing angle make it perfect for any living space. Grab this TV during Amazon Festive deals to enjoy attractive discounts on smart TV and maximise savings on your next home entertainment upgrade.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sound Output 34W, Dolby Audio

Step into a world of vibrant visuals and powerful sound with the Sony BRAVIA 5 65-inch Mini LED Smart TV. Its 4K Ultra HD Mini LED display with XR Processor and XR Contrast Booster delivers crisp, bright, and lifelike images. Google TV brings apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar to your fingertips, along with voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa.

PlayStation 5 users can enjoy smooth gameplay with HDMI 2.1, ALLM, and VRR support. Available at attractive prices during Amazon festive deals, this Sony model is a perfect pick for those seeking premium smart TV features at excellent discounts on smart TV.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 120 Hz Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Sound Output 40W, Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio

Elevate your home viewing with the Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro 55-inch Smart TV. Its 4K Ultra HD LED display with Crystal Processor 4K delivers sharp and vibrant visuals, while HDR10+ and PurColor technology bring colours to life. Adaptive sound with Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony ensures clear, immersive audio for shows, movies, and gaming.

Access endless content with Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay, and mobile-to-TV mirroring. With discounts on smart TV during Amazon festive deals, this TV offers exceptional value and performance at competitive prices.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Sound Output 20W, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony

Upgrade your living room with the LG UA82 Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV, offering vibrant visuals and immersive sound. Its 4K Ultra HD display with α7 AI Processor 4K, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and 4K Super Upscaling delivers sharp, lifelike images.

FILMMAKER MODE™, HDR10, and HLG ensure accurate colours and cinematic clarity. AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos provide room-filling audio with clear dialogues, while Bluetooth and LG Sound Sync enable seamless connectivity.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Sound Output 20W, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro

The Hisense E6N 55-inch 4K Smart TV combines stunning visuals and powerful audio for a captivating home entertainment setup. It's 4K Ultra HD LED display with Direct Full Array, 4K AI Upscaler, and Precision Colour delivers crisp images with vibrant colours and deep contrast. Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X provide immersive sound across genres.

With Google TV, built-in voice control, screen mirroring, and access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube, this TV ensures seamless streaming. Enjoy Amazon festive deals and smart TV discounts to get this feature-packed Hisense TV at a great price.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Sound Output 24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X

The Acerpure Swift Series 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV offers an impressive cinematic experience at an affordable price. It's 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR-10, Wide Colour Gamut, and Vivid Picture Engine 2 ensures vibrant, detailed visuals. Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD audio deliver immersive sound for movies, shows, and gaming.

Powered by Google TV OS with built-in voice assistant, it supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and more. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Ethernet.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Sound Output 24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD

The Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV delivers a compact yet immersive viewing experience for small to medium-sized rooms. Its 1366 x 768 HD resolution with HDR and PurColor enhances contrast and colours for crisp, clear visuals. Equipped with Samsung Tizen OS and a smart remote with voice assistance, it supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and more.

Connectivity includes 2 HDMI ports (one with eARC), USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. Sound features like 20W output, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Q-Symphony ensure engaging audio.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD (1366 x 768) | Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Connectivity 2 HDMI (eARC), USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, Ethernet, RF In Sound 20W Output | Object Tracking Sound Lite | Q-Symphony | Adaptive Sound Smart Features Tizen OS, Voice Remote, Alexa/Google Assistant Support, Samsung TV Plus (100+ free channels), Mobile-to-TV Mirroring

