Grab the best 43 inch TV at up to 65% off before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends tonight

As the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 wraps up tonight, this is your final call to find the best 43-inch TV at unbeatable prices. If you've been eyeing a new smart TV, now is the moment to make your move. Top brands are offering steep discounts on 4K Ultra HD models, ensuring crystal-clear picture quality and immersive visuals.

Look for smart features like intuitive operating systems, voice control, and seamless connectivity to all your streaming apps. Remember, these exceptional offers won't last past midnight, so head to the Amazon sale before it's too late to grab that perfect 43-inch screen for your living space!

Best 43 inch TV under ₹ 20000: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

The VW 43-inch Full HD Smart TV brings vibrant viewing with its IPE display and HDR-10 support. Stream effortlessly using built-in apps like Prime Video, YouTube, and Hotstar. Enjoy 24W box speakers, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and a frameless design. It’s now up for grabs on Amazon Sale, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup without breaking the bank.

Enjoy effortless streaming and crystal-clear visuals with the Onida 43-inch Full HD Smart TV. Its CC Cast lets you mirror content from your mobile, while Coolita OS provides a smooth interface to browse apps like YouTube, Zee5, and Hotstar. The 20W surround sound and wide viewing angle ensure a cinematic feel. HDMI and USB ports offer versatile connectivity. A dependable choice this Amazon Sale for family viewing and daily entertainment.

Acer brings solid performance and modern features to your living room with its 43-inch Smart Google TV. Expect bright visuals, natural colours, and smooth sound thanks to HDR10, Super Brightness tech, and Dolby Audio. Whether watching YouTube or bingeing Hotstar shows, this TV handles it well. Multiple ports and strong wireless connectivity make setup simple, while the frameless design looks sharp on any wall. It’s a user-friendly option packed with smart convenience and entertainment value

Best 43 inch TV under ₹ 25000: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

A premium entertainment solution, the Samsung 43 inch Smart TV offers stunning Full HD visuals powered by the Hyper Real Picture Engine and enhancing PurColor technology. The 20 W Dolby Digital Plus sound delivers immersive audio. Installation is seamless thanks to the included slim gender cable and flexible stand or wall mounting. Its ’One Remote’ function controls all connected devices, and built‑in support for Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, and Zee5 makes streaming effortless.

An affordable yet powerful choice, the Xiaomi A‑Series 43 inch Smart TV runs on Android 14‑powered Google TV. Its Full HD display includes Eye Comfort Mode to reduce strain, while Dolby Audio and DTS‑X enhance sound clarity through 20 W speakers. Connectivity options like Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and Wi‑Fi come standard. Integrated Google Assistant makes voice control smooth and fast. A reliable one‑year warranty and an extra year on the panel ensure long‑term peace of mind.

Enjoy brilliant clarity on a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display with the Hisense E6N Series. This smart Google TV blends stunning visuals and immersive sound through HDR10 support and Dolby Atmos audio. Ideal for streaming, it comes preloaded with popular apps and includes Google Assistant for hands-free control. It features multiple connectivity options like HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Redmi 43 inch 4K Smart Fire TV features a bezel-less metal design and Ultra HD resolution. Equipped with Fire OS 7, it supports over twelve thousand applications and voice control using Alexa. The TV includes three HDMI ports, two USB slots, dual band Wi Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Its 24 watt speakers deliver Dolby Audio and DTS sound. Display mirroring is available through Airplay and Miracast. The device uses a quad core processor with two GB RAM.

Best 43 inch TV under ₹ 30000: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

The LG 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers an exceptional visual and auditory journey. Its 60Hz 4K display delivers crisp, detailed images, complemented by Filmmaker Mode for an authentic movie experience and HDR 10 for enhanced contrast. The webOS operating system includes user profiles and a vast selection of streaming applications. Audio prowess is evident with 20 Watts output and AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1 up-mix), creating an expansive soundstage.

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV brings impressive visuals with its 4K resolution and Crystal Processor 4K, ensuring vivid and clear picture quality. Despite a 50Hz refresh rate, Motion Xcelerator helps reduce blur in fast-moving scenes. Smart features include the integrated Bixby voice assistant, a web browser, and SmartThings Hub functionality, allowing for seamless control over your smart home devices.

This Amazon sale, get ready for stunning visuals with the TCL 43C61B, a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV. Its QLED Pro screen means incredibly vibrant colours and excellent brightness, bringing movies and shows to life. Powered by the AiPQ Pro Processor, the picture is always optimised. You can use your voice to control this Google TV, which also has a generous 32 GB of storage for all your favorite apps.