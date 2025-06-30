Great discounts on chimneys under ₹10000: Up to 70% off on Faber, Glen and more

Tired of smoke, grime, and lingering smells every time you cook? Say goodbye to all that with a chimney upgrade, and the best part? You don’t have to splurge. Amazon is running a massive sale on kitchen chimneys, with discounts going all the way up to 70%. Yes, you read that right!

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black) View Details ₹7,175 Get This INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black) View Details ₹4,999 Get This KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black) View Details ₹9,490 Get This Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60, Black) View Details ₹7,290 Get This Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Double Baffle Filter, Push Button, Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor,1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure View Details ₹4,999 Get This View More

Whether you’re after something sleek and stylish or powerful and practical, there’s something for every kitchen and every budget. It’s the perfect time to swap out that old model or finally get the one you’ve been eyeing. Hurry though, these deals won’t last forever!

The Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney offers a classic design with reliable performance, featuring a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity suitable for small to medium kitchens. Its baffle filter efficiently traps grease and oil, and the push-button controls are easy to use. The chimney includes an LED light for better visibility while cooking and operates at a moderate noise level of 59 dB.

A standout feature is the 12-year warranty on the motor, ensuring long-term peace of mind. The chimney is wall-mounted, with a black finish that fits most modern kitchens. Its energy-efficient motor and user-friendly design make it a practical choice for everyday use, though the lack of advanced features may not appeal to those seeking high-tech options.

Specifications Suction 1000 m³/hr Filter Baffle filter Noise 59 dB Controls Push button Warranty 12 years on motor Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)

The INALSA EKON 60cm Pyramid Chimney is designed for efficient smoke and odor removal, boasting a powerful 1100 m³/hr suction and dual baffle filters. Its pyramid shape and glossy black finish add style, while dual LED lamps illuminate the cooking area. The push-button control offers three speed settings for customized ventilation.

With a five-year motor warranty and low noise operation (<59 dB), it’s a practical choice for modern kitchens. Easy-to-clean surfaces and energy-efficient lighting further enhance convenience, but filterless technology is absent.

Specifications Suction 1100 m³/hr Filter Dual baffle filter Noise <59 dB Controls Push button (3 speeds) Warranty 5 years on motor Click Here to Buy INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black)

The KAFF K-Series KEC 60A features a curved glass design and high suction power of 1450 m³/hr, making it ideal for heavy-duty cooking. Its filterless, auto-clean technology with an oil collector ensures minimal maintenance and efficient grease removal. The digital display and touch panel, along with motion gesture controls, add a modern touch.

Noise levels are moderate (58-61 dB), and dual LED lamps provide ample lighting. The product comes with a two-year comprehensive warranty and a lifetime warranty on the motor, offering excellent value for long-term use.

Specifications Suction 1450 m³/hr Filter Filterless, auto-clean Noise 58-61 dB Controls Touch & gesture Warranty 2 years (product), lifetime (motor) Click Here to Buy KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black)

Glen’s 60 cm Pyramid Chimney offers a blend of traditional design and practical features, including a stainless steel baffle filter and 1000 m³/hr suction. The push-button controls and three-speed settings provide flexibility, while the LED light ensures good visibility. Its black glossy finish and wall-mounted design suit most kitchens.

The chimney operates at a maximum noise level of 58 dB and features a copper winding motor with thermal overload protection. The seven-year motor warranty is another plus, though the design is fairly basic.

Specifications Suction 1000 m³/hr Filter Stainless steel baffle Noise 58 dB Controls Push button (3 speeds) Warranty 7 years on motor Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm T-Shape Chimney features a modern wall-mounted design with a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, suitable for most Indian kitchens. It uses a two-layer baffle filter for efficient oil and grease capture. The push-button controls and LED lamp add to its user-friendly appeal, while noise levels are low at 50 dB.

A highlight is the 12-year motor warranty, ensuring longevity. The powder-coated finish resists rust, but the feature set is basic and lacks auto-clean or filterless tech.

Specifications Suction 1000 m³/hr Filter Two-layer baffle Noise 50 dB Controls Push button (3 speeds) Warranty 12 years on motor Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60, Black)

Livpure Alder Neo offers a 1050 m³/hr suction capacity and double baffle filters, ensuring effective smoke and grease removal. The dual LED lamps provide bright illumination, and push-button controls make operation simple. The pyramid shape and black finish suit modern kitchens.

A five-year motor warranty and dishwasher-safe filters enhance long-term value. The chimney is easy to clean and maintain but doesn’t include filterless or auto-clean features, which may deter some buyers.

Specifications Suction 1050 m³/hr Filter Double baffle Controls Push button Warranty 5 years on motor Click Here to Buy Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Double Baffle Filter, Push Button, Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor,1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure

The AMBBER Marvel Black Chimney boasts a powerful 1250 m³/hr suction, making it suitable for heavy frying and grilling. Its filterless technology and oil collector reduce maintenance, while three-speed push-button controls offer flexibility. The LED lamps ensure a well-lit cooking area.

The compact, powder-coated design fits most kitchens, and the noise level is moderate. However, installation is chargeable, and the product lacks advanced smart features or remote controls.

Specifications 5 years on motor 1250 m³/hr Filter Filterless, oil collector Controls Push button (3 speeds) Warranty Not specified Click Here to Buy AMBBER Marvel Black Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60 CM 1250 m³/hr. Powerful Suction,3 Speed Push Button Control, Filter less Technology

The Ventair Auto Queen Chimney features a 1200 m³/hr suction capacity and 11° filterless design with a metallic oil collector for easy cleaning. Its auto-clean function and motion sensor controls add convenience, while dual LED lamps brighten the cooking area. The powder-coated finish ensures durability.

Low noise (58 dB) and energy-efficient operation make it suitable for busy kitchens. The product is made in India, but the design is relatively simple and warranty details are not specified.

Specifications Suction 1200 m³/hr Filter 11° filterless, metallic oil collector Noise 58 dB Controls Motion sensor, touch Click Here to Buy Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto Queen, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11° Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, Black, Curve Glass)

Glen’s 1200 m³/hr T-Shaped Chimney offers filterless technology and thermal auto-clean, reducing maintenance. The touch and gesture controls add a modern touch, while the removable oil collector makes cleaning easy. It features energy-saving dual LED lamps and a powerful 150W copper motor.

The chimney comes with a seven-year motor warranty, but its design is fairly standard and may not stand out in premium kitchens.

Specifications Suction 1200 m³/hr Filter Filterless, thermal auto-clean Controls Touch & gesture Warranty 7 years on motor Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, T-Shaped |(Hood Anya 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

The Faber 60 cm Autoclean Curved Chimney features a 1200 m³/hr suction capacity and filterless design with an oil collector for easy maintenance. Its touch and gesture controls, along with motion sensors, provide a high-tech user experience. The curved glass and light grey finish add a premium look.

Noise levels are moderate at 59 dB. The product includes an eight-year motor warranty and two-year comprehensive warranty, making it a solid long-term investment, though the price may be higher than basic models.

Specifications Suction 1200 m³/hr Filter Filterless, oil collector Noise 59 dB Controls Touch, gesture, motion sensor Warranty 8 years on motor Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Light Grey Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL LG 60

Similar articles for you 5 new releases in chimney in 2025: Here are best options from top brands like Faber, Elica, Glen and KAFF