Great Indian Festival Diwali edition: Save up to 73% on washing machines, fridges, ACs, chimneys and microwave ovens

Diwali is the season of sparkling lights, festive cheer and new beginnings. As homes get ready for the celebrations, it is also the perfect time to upgrade everyday essentials. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition brings attractive deals on a wide range of home appliances, making festive shopping more rewarding. Whether you are planning to replace an old washing machine, bring home a spacious refrigerator or upgrade your kitchen, there are plenty of options to consider. Buyers can also look for offers on air conditioners, kitchen chimneys and microwave ovens. With festive discounts, bank offers and flexible payment options, upgrading your home becomes easier.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price VW Visio World 8.5 kg semiautomatic Top Load Washer Only with Powerful Wash, V8 Supreme-Wash, Black/Grey View Details ₹5,010 CHECK OFFERS LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details ₹72,990 CHECK OFFERS Livpure Fenix Plus 60 cm | T-Shape Chimney | 1500 m³/hr Suction | Filterless | Touch & Gesture Control | Low Noise | 10 Years Motor + 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty | Black View Details ₹8,999 CHECK OFFERS Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven | 5 Power Levels + Defrost | 10-Year Magnetron Warranty | Mechanical Knob Control | Easy-Clean Powder-Coated Cavity | Energy Efficient | Oven for Reheating & Cooking View Details ₹4,640 CHECK OFFERS VW Visio World 8.5 kg semiautomatic Top Load Washer Only with Powerful Wash, V8 Supreme-Wash, Black/Grey View Details ₹5,010 CHECK OFFERS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Best deals across appliances

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Best deals in washing machines Diwali is the perfect time to bring home appliances that make everyday chores easier. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition brings festive savings on washing machines, with discounts of as much as 67% on select models. Whether you need a fully automatic front-load machine, a top-load washer or a semi-automatic model, the sale offers options for different household needs and budgets. Buyers can also look for bank offers and flexible payment options to make their festive upgrade more affordable.

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Best deals on refrigerators Diwali is a great occasion to refresh your kitchen with an appliance that keeps food fresh and organised. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition brings festive deals on refrigerators, with discounts of as much as 41% on select models. Whether you need a single-door fridge for a compact home or a spacious side-by-side model, buyers can explore options across capacities, designs and budgets.

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Best deals on ACs Planning a home upgrade this Diwali? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition brings attractive deals on air conditioners, with discounts of as much as 54% on select models. Whether you need an AC for a compact bedroom or a larger living space, you can explore different capacities, energy ratings and features. It is a good time to plan your purchase and save on cooling essentials.

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Best deals on chimneys Give your kitchen a festive makeover with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition. The sale brings attractive deals on kitchen chimneys, with discounts of as much as 73% on select models. Whether you are looking for a wall-mounted chimney or an option with filterless technology, you can explore different designs and features to suit your cooking needs while making the most of festive savings.

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Best deals on microwave ovens Make festive cooking and everyday meal preparation easier with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition. The sale brings attractive deals on microwave ovens, with discounts of as much as 54% on select models. Whether you need a solo, grill or convection microwave, you can explore different capacities and features to suit your kitchen needs while making the most of festive savings.

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