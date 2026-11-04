Great Indian Festival Diwali edition: Save up to 73% on washing machines, fridges, ACs, chimneys and microwave ovens

Diwali is the season of sparkling lights, festive cheer and new beginnings. As homes get ready for the celebrations, it is also the perfect time to upgrade everyday essentials. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition brings attractive deals on a wide range of home appliances, making festive shopping more rewarding. Whether you are planning to replace an old washing machine, bring home a spacious refrigerator or upgrade your kitchen, there are plenty of options to consider. Buyers can also look for offers on air conditioners, kitchen chimneys and microwave ovens. With festive discounts, bank offers and flexible payment options, upgrading your home becomes easier.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
VW Visio World 8.5 kg semiautomatic Top Load Washer Only with Powerful Wash, V8 Supreme-Wash, Black/Grey
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}
Featured
{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}
Featured
{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Livpure Fenix Plus 60 cm | T-Shape Chimney | 1500 m³/hr Suction | Filterless | Touch & Gesture Control | Low Noise | 10 Years Motor + 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty | Black
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven | 5 Power Levels + Defrost | 10-Year Magnetron Warranty | Mechanical Knob Control | Easy-Clean Powder-Coated Cavity | Energy Efficient | Oven for Reheating & Cooking
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
VW Visio World 8.5 kg semiautomatic Top Load Washer Only with Powerful Wash, V8 Supreme-Wash, Black/Grey
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, In-built heater with Steam, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90VBMB1S, Turbodrum, Stain Clean, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine,PowerWave Wash,Inbuilt Dual Lint Filter, Stainless Steel VarioDrum with 5 fin Pulsator, Flex Drain, Water Save,Dark Grey (WOE80AH0IN)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 12 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1412Z3O, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Onyx Black)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 12 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1412Z3O, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Onyx Black)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star with 9 Swirl Wash, Steam Refresh, Eco Inverter Motor, DeepClean® Ai Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010 CMS, 2X Power Steam®,Inbuilt Heater, Grey)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Whirlpool Smart Choice 9 Kg Steam Wash Technology 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (SUPREME CARE 9014-E, Midnight Grey, 100+ Tough Stains, 1400 RPM)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Smart Choice 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, Wi-Fi, Ecobubble, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Fast Ice Making, Easy Clean Back, Large Vegetable Box (HED-204TDSA-N, Dazzle Steel, 2026 Model)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 322 L, 2 Star, Convertible, Smart Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (GLT3226SNDS, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze & Multi Air Flow)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT40H30U3FHL, Black DOI, 2026 Model)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
IFB 197L 5 Star Advanced Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 30 Hrs Cooling Retention, XL Bottle Bin, Big Vegetable Box & 4 Year Super Warranty (2026, IFBDC-223EYBSE, Brush Grey)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Godrej 180L 1 Star 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | New Launch | Advanced Capillary Technology| Jumbo Vegetable Tray| 2.25L Bottle Space Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGE 205AN WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 343 L, 2 Star, Convertible, Smart Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (GLT3426SNDS, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze & Multi Air Flow)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 276 L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter, Smart & Dairy Mode, Frost-Free Double Door Convertible Refrigerator (GLT2826XWOB, Onyx Black, Multi Air Flow & Convertible Space for More Storage, 2026 Model)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 655 L, 3 Star, Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
GENERAL Smart Choice 1.5Ton BEE 2026 3 Star Rated,Inverter Split AC(ASGG18CPWA-B,White,Copper,Powerful Cooling,15m Long Reach Airflow,4 Way Swing,Suitable for 170~200 Sft,Free Standard Installation)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star,Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-1 Smart Energy Display, Insta Cool, Auto Clean and PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE Gxi-CAI18EE5R36F0, White,Ideal upto 180 sq ft)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Inverter Split AC(Copper, Wi-Fi, Smart View Display, 4 Way Swing,RAS.D318PCD2BM, White,Ideal upto 180 sq ft)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Voltas Smart Choice 1.5 ton 3 star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, Convertible 5in1 Cooling Mode, 2-Way AirSwing, Anti-dust Filter with Anti Microbial Coating, 183INV CAV,White,Ideal upto 180 sq ft)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acerpure Chill Neo 1.5 Ton 3 star, Split AC (Copper, 4 Way Swing, 7 in1, Ice blast mode, Auto Clean, Dust Filter, Inverter, sleep_mode, AC5IPG61.5TN3W48W, White,Ideal upto 180 sq ft)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Livpure Fenix Plus 60 cm | T-Shape Chimney | 1500 m³/hr Suction | Filterless | Touch & Gesture Control | Low Noise | 10 Years Motor + 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty | Black
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Elica 75cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney | 15 Years Motor and 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | FLAT FL 750 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | 9 Speed Touch Control + Motion Sensor
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
RUWA GARNET 60 cm Filterless Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney Black | 1000 CMH Suction Power | Auto Clean | 3 Speed Push Button Control | Low Noise | For 2–4 Burner Gas Stoves
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Faber Pluto 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney | Baffle Filter | Touch Control | LED Lights | 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty and 12 Years on Motor | Black | HOOD PLUTO SENSOR TC BF BK IN 60
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Livpure Eterna Max BLDC 60 cm | Curved Glass | 1600 m³/hr Suction | BLDC Motor | Filterless | Touch & Gesture Control | Low Noise | 10 Years Motor + 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Elica 75cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 750 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | 9 Speed Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Black
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Kutchina Virgose dlx 60 Filterless Auto-clean kitchen Chimney, Suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr with multi speed wave sensor & Touch Control, 9 Years Warranty on motor & 1 Year on product (Black)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Glen Wall Mounted Ductless Kitchen Chimney 60cm | 1100 CMH | Plug & Play with 2 year comprehensive warranty 7 year on motor | Baffle Filters | 5-way Suction | Touch & Motion Sensor |(CH6052DFMSBFBL60)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Faber Hood Venice 75 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 75
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Elica 60cm 1600 m3/hr Baffle Filter T-Shape Kitchen Chimney | 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | Black | Push Button Control | SPT H4 60 PB BF LTW NERO
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 30 L Solo Microwave Oven with Glass Door (MS3032BK, Black, 44 Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-bacterial cavity & i-wave technology)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Health Plus Menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Stainless Steel Cavity)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Health Plus Menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Stainless Steel Cavity)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Health Plus Menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Stainless Steel Cavity)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven with 69 Auto Cook Menus (24PM2S, Silver, Mug Recipes, Steam Clean, Auto Reheat, Preset Timer, Power Save, Child Safety Lock, 10 Power Levels)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,Black, Magic Grill)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Haier 23L Solo Microwave Oven with Defrost Technology, Child Lock (HIL2301MBEJ, Black, Inbuilt Auto Cook Menus)
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven | 5 Power Levels + Defrost | 10-Year Magnetron Warranty | Mechanical Knob Control | Easy-Clean Powder-Coated Cavity | Energy Efficient | Oven for Reheating & Cooking
{{rating}}{{/product}}
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Diwali is the perfect time to bring home appliances that make everyday chores easier. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition brings festive savings on washing machines, with discounts of as much as 67% on select models. Whether you need a fully automatic front-load machine, a top-load washer or a semi-automatic model, the sale offers options for different household needs and budgets. Buyers can also look for bank offers and flexible payment options to make their festive upgrade more affordable.
Diwali is a great occasion to refresh your kitchen with an appliance that keeps food fresh and organised. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition brings festive deals on refrigerators, with discounts of as much as 41% on select models. Whether you need a single-door fridge for a compact home or a spacious side-by-side model, buyers can explore options across capacities, designs and budgets.
Planning a home upgrade this Diwali? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition brings attractive deals on air conditioners, with discounts of as much as 54% on select models. Whether you need an AC for a compact bedroom or a larger living space, you can explore different capacities, energy ratings and features. It is a good time to plan your purchase and save on cooling essentials.
Give your kitchen a festive makeover with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition. The sale brings attractive deals on kitchen chimneys, with discounts of as much as 73% on select models. Whether you are looking for a wall-mounted chimney or an option with filterless technology, you can explore different designs and features to suit your cooking needs while making the most of festive savings.
Make festive cooking and everyday meal preparation easier with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition. The sale brings attractive deals on microwave ovens, with discounts of as much as 54% on select models. Whether you need a solo, grill or convection microwave, you can explore different capacities and features to suit your kitchen needs while making the most of festive savings.
Double-door vs side-by-side refrigerator: How to choose the right one for your family, kitchen and budget
Samsung's premium Galaxy Watches are now cheaper on Amazon, but one deal stands out with a massive ₹30,800 price cut
I use a mixer grinder for more than grinding masalas: Features that make it a versatile kitchen appliance
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.