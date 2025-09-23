Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Get up to 55% off on washing machines, and ease your laundry while saving money

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live for all, bringing unbeatable discounts on washing machines from top brands. Shoppers can grab up to 55% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade home appliances. Whether you need a compact front-load, a spacious top-load, or a fully automatic machine, there’s something for every household. With energy-efficient models, modern designs, and smart wash features, these machines are built to save time, water, and power. Combine festive offers with bank discounts and exchange deals to make laundry smarter, easier, and more affordable this season.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG WashTower 13 Kg /10 Kg with AI Direct Drive & DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer (FWT1310BG) with Wi Fi & Central Control Panel Natural Beige & Green View Details ₹1.50L Check Details LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details ₹17,490 Check Details LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details ₹19,490 Check Details LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details ₹37,990 Check Details LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details ₹25,990 Check Details View More

Save big on popular LG washing machine models during Amazon sale LG washing machines are among the most trusted choices for Indian households, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings them at exciting discounts. Known for their Smart Inverter technology, efficient performance, and durability, LG models make laundry effortless while saving water and energy. With features like 6 Motion Direct Drive, steam cleaning, and Wi-Fi enabled controls, buyers can expect convenience and reliability. This sale is the right time to bring home LG’s proven washing machine technology.

Best deals on LG washing machines during Great Indian Festival

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Want to buy a Samsung washing machine? Here are the top deals for you on Amazon Sale Samsung washing machines are a smart pick for modern households, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale makes them more affordable. Known for EcoBubble technology, Hygiene Steam, and Digital Inverter motors, these machines deliver energy efficiency, powerful cleaning, and long-term reliability. With discounts across popular models, buyers can choose options that suit both small and large families. Add bank offers and exchange deals, and this is the perfect chance to upgrade with Samsung’s innovative washing solutions.

Best deals on Samsung washing machines during Great Indian Festival

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Godrej washing machines are on top discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale Godrej washing machines are available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, making it a great time to upgrade. With features like EcoBalance technology, tough stain removal, and efficient water management, Godrej models are designed for Indian households. Compact yet powerful, they suit both small and medium families. Combined with festive discounts, bank deals, and exchange offers, shoppers can bring home a dependable Godrej washing machine at a budget-friendly price this season.

Best deals on Godrej washing machines during Great Indian Festival

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Bosch washing machines see a major price drop on Amazon sale 2025 Bosch washing machines are now available at major discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Known for German engineering, these machines deliver powerful performance, low noise, and energy efficiency. Features like ActiveWater Plus, VarioDrum, and in-built heaters ensure thorough cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. Perfect for families looking for durability and advanced technology, Bosch models are a long-term investment. With bank offers and exchange deals, this Amazon sale is the right moment to buy one.

Best deals on Bosch washing machines during Great Indian Festival

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

IFB washing machines will get rid of all stains; buy on Amazon sale 2025 IFB washing machines are popular for their DeepClean technology and steam wash features, making them highly effective against tough stains. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, buyers can get these machines at attractive discounts. With options like multiple wash modes, eco inverter motors, and AI-powered performance, IFB ensures efficient cleaning while protecting fabrics. Add festive offers, bank discounts, and exchange deals, and this Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to bring home an IFB washing machine.

Best deals on IFB washing machines during Great Indian Festival

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...