Grok 4 launch: Check expected features and how to watch the launch

Grok 4 to launch with advanced AI features for users and developers. Watch Elon Musk’s xAI livestream to explore its powerful reasoning, coding and soon multimodal capabilities.

Amit Rahi
Published9 Jul 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Catch the Grok 4 livestream to see xAI's powerful new AI.(xAI)

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI is all set to launch the next version of its AI language model. Grok 4 will go live on July 10 at 8:30 AM according to Indian Standard Time. This new model is designed to compete head-to-head with leading AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming Grok 4 before the official launch.

Expected features of Grok 4

  • Grok 4 will come in two variants to cater to different users' needs.
    • A generalist model, aimed at everyday users for AI tasks such as writing, research, translation and more. Will also support calling functions, structured output and advanced logical reasoning.
    • Grok 4 Code will feature integrated coding tools just like Cursor to provide help with code generation, bug detection and contextual software development assistance.
  • Grok 4 will handle complex mathematical and scientific queries with improved accuracy and consistency compared to its predecessor, Grok 3.
  • Multimodal capabilities: Initially, Grok 4 will support text inputs; later, it is expected to include vision and image generation features. Later, we may also see video and audio processing features for richer and dynamic conversations.
  • Grok 4 is likely to be able to maintain precision over complex tasks, making it better for both casual and professional users.

How to watch the Grok 4 launch live stream

You can watch the Grok 4 launch live stream exclusively on xAI’s official account on X(formerly Twitter). The stream is scheduled for July 9 at 8 PM according to Pacific Time. According to Indian Standard Time, the live stream is on July 10 at 8:30 AM. To watch the live stream, simply visit the xAI handle on X at the scheduled time.

Grok 4 is going to be a versatile and powerful AI companion that not only is going to compete but also exceed the capabilities of leading AI models.

