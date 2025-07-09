Grok 4 launch: Check expected features and how to watch the launch

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI is all set to launch the next version of its AI language model. Grok 4 will go live on July 10 at 8:30 AM according to Indian Standard Time. This new model is designed to compete head-to-head with leading AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming Grok 4 before the official launch.
You can watch the Grok 4 launch live stream exclusively on xAI’s official account on X(formerly Twitter). The stream is scheduled for July 9 at 8 PM according to Pacific Time. According to Indian Standard Time, the live stream is on July 10 at 8:30 AM. To watch the live stream, simply visit the xAI handle on X at the scheduled time.
Grok 4 is going to be a versatile and powerful AI companion that not only is going to compete but also exceed the capabilities of leading AI models.
