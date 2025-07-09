Grok 4 launch: Check expected features and how to watch the launch

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI is all set to launch the next version of its AI language model. Grok 4 will go live on July 10 at 8:30 AM according to Indian Standard Time. This new model is designed to compete head-to-head with leading AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming Grok 4 before the official launch.

Expected features of Grok 4 Grok 4 will come in two variants to cater to different users' needs. A generalist model, aimed at everyday users for AI tasks such as writing, research, translation and more. Will also support calling functions, structured output and advanced logical reasoning. Grok 4 Code will feature integrated coding tools just like Cursor to provide help with code generation, bug detection and contextual software development assistance.

Grok 4 will handle complex mathematical and scientific queries with improved accuracy and consistency compared to its predecessor, Grok 3.

Multimodal capabilities: Initially, Grok 4 will support text inputs; later, it is expected to include vision and image generation features. Later, we may also see video and audio processing features for richer and dynamic conversations.

Grok 4 is likely to be able to maintain precision over complex tasks, making it better for both casual and professional users. How to watch the Grok 4 launch live stream You can watch the Grok 4 launch live stream exclusively on xAI’s official account on X(formerly Twitter). The stream is scheduled for July 9 at 8 PM according to Pacific Time. According to Indian Standard Time, the live stream is on July 10 at 8:30 AM. To watch the live stream, simply visit the xAI handle on X at the scheduled time.

