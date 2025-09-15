GTA 6 expected to break GTA 5’s sales records with exciting new features

Rockstar Games is gearing up for what it expects to be the largest launch in video game history with the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Scheduled for May 26, 2026, the game is already generating massive buzz with two trailers that broke YouTube records for views, showcasing a lot of game details, including characters and the expansive world.

According to an internal job posting by Rockstar and a prediction from an analyst from firms like Konvoy, GTA 6 is going to smash sales and revenue records next year. Take-Two Interactive previously revealed that GTA 5 generated $1 billion in its first three days and went on to become the most successful game ever, accumulating over $10 billion in revenue during its lifetime. GTA 6 is expected to exceed this, with some analysts forecasting a revenue of over $7 billion within the first 60 days.

Industry experts suggest that this massive figure will be driven by a combination of a higher launch price of GTA 6, likely around $80 for the base game, plus premium editions and of course, the online expansion. The online version of GTA 6 is expected to feature large lobbies of up to 200 people at once and a significant user-generated content system that supports creator payouts. Just like on popular platforms like Roblox and Fortnite’s Unreal Editor. THE UGC model is expected to extend engagement and monetisation well beyond the initial sale.

Despite the massive expectations, Rockstar remains focused on the console version for the initial launch, skipping PC. PC availability is expected to be later in 2027 or 2028. The company’s recent team expansion hints at a forthcoming global marketing campaign that could kick off alongside pre-orders. Pricing details remain unconfirmed, but are expected to reflect the scale and ambitions of the title.