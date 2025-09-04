H2O audio launches SONAR 2 PRO waterproof headphones

H2O Audio has introduced the SONAR 2 PRO, its latest waterproof headphones designed specifically for swimmers, triathletes, and water-sports enthusiasts. The new model is slimmer, smarter, and built to perform better in the water with an emphasis on comfort, fit, and ease of use.

Slimmer and faster The SONAR 2 PRO is 40% smaller and thinner than its predecessor, reducing drag in the water and making it easier to wear under swim caps or goggles. Despite the smaller frame, it improves on sound quality and control, creating a more streamlined experience for serious athletes.

Built for performance The headphones use bone conduction technology to transmit sound through the cheekbones, keeping ears open and free while still delivering clear audio underwater. This design makes them suitable for long training sessions or competitive events where situational awareness is important.

They’re fully waterproof (IPX8 rated), capable of handling both pool training and open-water sessions. A removable metal clip ensures a secure fit, and the slim profile means the device stays in place no matter the pace.

Smarter audio features One of the best features is PLAYLIST+, which lets users record and store audio from any Bluetooth streaming app, including music and audiobooks. Up to 8GB of storage is available for offline playback, removing the need to carry a phone during swim sessions.

The headphones also offer dual playback modes: streaming audio above water or switching to stored playback underwater. This flexibility allows seamless transitions between environments.

Controls and battery life H2O Audio has redesigned the controls with more buttons and a tactile layout, making it easier to adjust volume or playback while swimming. Battery performance has also improved, with up to 10 hours of playtime and fast charging that tops up the device in just 1–2 hours using a magnetic USB cable engineered for waterproof durability.

Complete package Each unit ships with a protective travel case, USB charging cable, and blue earplugs. The headphones integrate with the H2O Audio PRO App, available on both iOS and Android, to manage playlists and audio files with ease.