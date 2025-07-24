Haier Civic X11 and X11 Pro robot vacuum cleaners launched in India: Price, features and more

Haier has introduced its latest robotic vacuum cleaners in India with the launch of the Civic X11 series. This new range of vacuum cleaners aims to meet the cleaning needs of different user groups, including pet owners, working professionals, and elderly people. The vacuum cleaners come equipped with features such as laser navigation and obstacle detection to enhance cleaning efficiency.

The Haier Civic X11 series includes two variants: the Haier Civic X11 RVC and the Haier Civic X11 Pro RVC. Both models offer distinct features and are priced differently to suit various customer budgets and needs. Let’s take a closer look at both the vacuum cleaners' specifications, features and what more they offer.

Haier Civic X11 and Haier Civic X11 Pro Vacuum Cleaner: Key Features The standard Haier Civic X11 robot vacuum cleaner offers a combined sweep and mop function. The Pro variant takes this further by adding an automatic dust collection system, which provides a 3-in-1 cleaning process. Both models use laser navigation technology to map and clean spaces while avoiding obstacles. The vacuum cleaners deliver a suction power of 5000Pa, supported by a 2600mAh battery that allows for extended cleaning sessions. Users can control the devices through the HaiSmart app or by using Google voice commands, which makes it convenient to operate through Google or Android TV platforms.

These vacuum cleaners work on different floor types such as rustic floors, hardwood, tiles, marble, carpets, and linoleum. Haier has equipped the devices with DC brushless motors to reduce noise and improve battery performance. Both models include a 250ml dustbin and a 300ml water tank to support longer cleaning cycles without frequent refills.