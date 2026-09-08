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Handheld vs stick vacuum cleaners: Which is better for floors, sofas, cars and daily dust?

Both the handheld and stick vacuum cleaners come with a cordless design and they are ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach crevices of your home or car. They are ideal for cleaning furniture and other upholstery.

Published8 Sep 2026, 09:14 PM IST
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Best stick and handheld vacuum cleaners in India.
Best stick and handheld vacuum cleaners in India.(HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Keeping a home spotless clean isn't an easy thing to do. There is working schedule to be managed, dust coming in from outside, guests to be managed over the weekend and pets constantly ruining your cleaning schedule. Amid all this and more, deep cleaning a home isn't feasible all the time. This is where vacuum cleaners come in. They not only make cleaning homes easier, but they also make it easier for users to clean various surfaces beyond the floor. This includes sofas, car interiors, mattresses and hard-to-reach corner of homes such as the ceiling or edge of a wardrobe -- areas that are difficult to clean using traditional cleaning methods.

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NUUK REN GO Cordless Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 11000 PA | 4-in-1 Functions with Air Blowing | 7 Attachments+Storage Bag | Dual Filtration with HEPA | BLDC Motor | 2 Suction ModesView Details...

₹3,699

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Portronics Mopcop Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Washable HEPA Filter, Multi-Function Nozzles, Deep Cleaning, Cordless, Dry Vacuum, for Home Appliances (Black)View Details...

₹1,399

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Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)View Details...

₹3,199

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Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & 95000 RPM Air Blower 2in1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter,Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use & Pet Hair, MiniVac02,OrangeView Details...

₹2,199

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AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black)View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, with so many types of vacuum cleaners available in the market, it's difficult to pick the model that suits your needs. Case and point: handheld vacuum cleaners and stick vacuum cleaners. Both these types of vacuum cleaners come with a compact and portable design that can easily be fitted inside any closet. They come with a bagless transparent plastic bin that holds all the dust collected. Another similarity between these two types of vacuum cleaners is the absence of a power cord. Simply put, both these types of vacuum cleaners come with a battery that provides a runtime of up to an hour, which makes the usage quite versatile.

While there are some similarities between handheld vacuum cleaners and stick vacuum cleaners, there are a lot of differences as well. Here are the top differences between the two.

Top differences between handheld and stick vacuum cleaners

Factor

Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Stick Vacuum Cleaner

DesignCompact, lightweight unit designed to be held in one handUpright, slim design with a long handle and floor-cleaning head
Best suited forSofas, beds, car interiors, shelves, corners and quick spot cleaningFloors, carpets, larger rooms and regular whole-home cleaning
Floor cleaningNot ideal; requires bending downExcellent for everyday floor cleaning with less bending
Sofa & upholsteryExcellent for crumbs, dust and pet hairGood, especially if it comes with a detachable handheld unit
Car cleaningExcellent due to its compact size and portabilityGood, but bulkier unless it converts into a handheld vacuum
StairsEasy to carry and manoeuvreGood, particularly with a lightweight cordless model
ReachLimited by arm length and attachmentsBetter reach thanks to its long wand
PortabilityVery high; easy to carry aroundHigh, but generally heavier than handheld models
Ease of storageVery easy; takes up little spaceRequires more vertical storage space
Cleaning large areasSlow and tiringMuch faster and more convenient
Dust capacityUsually smallerGenerally larger
Daily quick cleaningExcellent for small messesExcellent for routine floor cleaning
Whole-house cleaningNot recommendedBetter choice
Pet hair cleaningGood for sofas and small areasBetter for floors, carpets and larger surfaces
Ideal buyerSomeone who wants a compact vacuum for quick clean-ups and carsSomeone looking for an everyday vacuum for floors and larger areas

Handheld vacuum cleaners: Biggest advantages and who should buy it

There are several advantages of using a handheld vacuum cleaner. First is its compact and lightweight design, which makes it easy to carry around the house and use with one hand. It is also a great option for cleaning car interiors, sofas, mattresses and upholstery, especially when it comes to removing crumbs, dust, and pet hair. It is a great device to reach and clean hard to reach crevices of the house. It occupies significantly less space compared to other types of vacuum cleaners, which makes storage easier. Lastly, it comes with a rechargeable battery, which eliminate the hassle of finding a power socket and managing a cable while cleaning.

Handheld vacuum cleaners are ideal for car owners who frequently clean dust and debris from their vehicles, families with children who regularly deal with small food spills and crumbs, pet owners looking for a quick way to clean hair from sofas, beds and furniture, and anyone who prefers frequent spot cleaning instead of bringing out a full-size vacuum for every small mess. That said, users who are looking for one vacuum cleaner to clean an entire home should skip it. Such users should consider using a stick, upright or canister vacuum cleaner.

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Stick vacuum cleaners: Biggest advantages and who should buy it

There are several advantages of using a stick vacuum cleaner. First, it is excellent for everyday floor cleaning, especially owing to its long wand that makes it possible to cover a large area without bending. A stick vacuum cleaner is also more versatile compared to handheld models as many of the stick vacuum cleaner models can be converted into handheld vacuums for cleaning sofas, furniture, cars and other surfaces. Their design also makes it possible for users to reach and clean hard-to-reach areas such as under the furniture, far end of the wardrobe, and hard-to-reach shelves. These vacuum cleaners are great for cleaning carpets and floors. Its battery powered design makes it convenient to use and its upright design makes it easier to store.

Stick vacuum cleaners are ideal for families looking for an everyday floor-cleaning vacuum for dust, crumbs and hair, pet owners, homes with a mix of hard floors and carpets, apartment dwellers, and users who want a 2-in-1 cleaner that can handle floors as well as sofas, furniture and other surfaces. That said, a stick vacuum may not be the best choice if you only need to clean small areas, car interiors or occasional spills.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of vacuum cleaners. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a handheld and stick vacuum cleaners and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their suction power, filters, design and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesHandheld vs stick vacuum cleaners: Which is better for floors, sofas, cars and daily dust?
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FAQs
A cordless stick vacuum is convenient for daily floor cleaning, a handheld model works well for sofas and cars, a wet-and-dry vacuum is useful for dust as well as liquid spills, while a robot vacuum is suited to automated everyday floor maintenance.
Look at suction power in kPa or air watts rather than motor wattage. For everyday hard-floor cleaning, around 8–15 kPa can be adequate, while homes with carpets, rugs or pets may benefit from higher suction.
Handheld vacuum cleaners are excellent for quick, targeted cleaning of sofas, beds, car interiors, shelves, stairs and small spills.
Yes, particularly if fine dust filtration is important to you.
Yes, but performance depends on the vacuum and the carpet type. If your home has carpets or rugs, choose a model with suitable suction and a motorised floor or brush head. A vacuum designed primarily for hard floors may not remove deeply embedded dirt and hair as effectively.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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