Handheld vs stick vacuum cleaners: Which is better for floors, sofas, cars and daily dust?

Keeping a home spotless clean isn't an easy thing to do. There is working schedule to be managed, dust coming in from outside, guests to be managed over the weekend and pets constantly ruining your cleaning schedule. Amid all this and more, deep cleaning a home isn't feasible all the time. This is where vacuum cleaners come in. They not only make cleaning homes easier, but they also make it easier for users to clean various surfaces beyond the floor. This includes sofas, car interiors, mattresses and hard-to-reach corner of homes such as the ceiling or edge of a wardrobe -- areas that are difficult to clean using traditional cleaning methods.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price NUUK REN GO Cordless Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 11000 PA | 4-in-1 Functions with Air Blowing | 7 Attachments+Storage Bag | Dual Filtration with HEPA | BLDC Motor | 2 Suction Modes View Details ₹3,699 Buy on EMI Check Offers Portronics Mopcop Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Washable HEPA Filter, Multi-Function Nozzles, Deep Cleaning, Cordless, Dry Vacuum, for Home Appliances (Black) View Details ₹1,399 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹617 x 6 months ₹3,699 Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black) View Details ₹3,199 Buy on EMI Check Offers Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & 95000 RPM Air Blower 2in1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter,Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use & Pet Hair, MiniVac02,Orange View Details ₹2,199 Buy on EMI Check Offers AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black) View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

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However, with so many types of vacuum cleaners available in the market, it's difficult to pick the model that suits your needs. Case and point: handheld vacuum cleaners and stick vacuum cleaners. Both these types of vacuum cleaners come with a compact and portable design that can easily be fitted inside any closet. They come with a bagless transparent plastic bin that holds all the dust collected. Another similarity between these two types of vacuum cleaners is the absence of a power cord. Simply put, both these types of vacuum cleaners come with a battery that provides a runtime of up to an hour, which makes the usage quite versatile.

While there are some similarities between handheld vacuum cleaners and stick vacuum cleaners, there are a lot of differences as well. Here are the top differences between the two.

Top differences between handheld and stick vacuum cleaners Factor Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Stick Vacuum Cleaner Design Compact, lightweight unit designed to be held in one hand Upright, slim design with a long handle and floor-cleaning head Best suited for Sofas, beds, car interiors, shelves, corners and quick spot cleaning Floors, carpets, larger rooms and regular whole-home cleaning Floor cleaning Not ideal; requires bending down Excellent for everyday floor cleaning with less bending Sofa & upholstery Excellent for crumbs, dust and pet hair Good, especially if it comes with a detachable handheld unit Car cleaning Excellent due to its compact size and portability Good, but bulkier unless it converts into a handheld vacuum Stairs Easy to carry and manoeuvre Good, particularly with a lightweight cordless model Reach Limited by arm length and attachments Better reach thanks to its long wand Portability Very high; easy to carry around High, but generally heavier than handheld models Ease of storage Very easy; takes up little space Requires more vertical storage space Cleaning large areas Slow and tiring Much faster and more convenient Dust capacity Usually smaller Generally larger Daily quick cleaning Excellent for small messes Excellent for routine floor cleaning Whole-house cleaning Not recommended Better choice Pet hair cleaning Good for sofas and small areas Better for floors, carpets and larger surfaces Ideal buyer Someone who wants a compact vacuum for quick clean-ups and cars Someone looking for an everyday vacuum for floors and larger areas Handheld vacuum cleaners: Biggest advantages and who should buy it There are several advantages of using a handheld vacuum cleaner. First is its compact and lightweight design, which makes it easy to carry around the house and use with one hand. It is also a great option for cleaning car interiors, sofas, mattresses and upholstery, especially when it comes to removing crumbs, dust, and pet hair. It is a great device to reach and clean hard to reach crevices of the house. It occupies significantly less space compared to other types of vacuum cleaners, which makes storage easier. Lastly, it comes with a rechargeable battery, which eliminate the hassle of finding a power socket and managing a cable while cleaning.

Handheld vacuum cleaners are ideal for car owners who frequently clean dust and debris from their vehicles, families with children who regularly deal with small food spills and crumbs, pet owners looking for a quick way to clean hair from sofas, beds and furniture, and anyone who prefers frequent spot cleaning instead of bringing out a full-size vacuum for every small mess. That said, users who are looking for one vacuum cleaner to clean an entire home should skip it. Such users should consider using a stick, upright or canister vacuum cleaner.

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Stick vacuum cleaners: Biggest advantages and who should buy it There are several advantages of using a stick vacuum cleaner. First, it is excellent for everyday floor cleaning, especially owing to its long wand that makes it possible to cover a large area without bending. A stick vacuum cleaner is also more versatile compared to handheld models as many of the stick vacuum cleaner models can be converted into handheld vacuums for cleaning sofas, furniture, cars and other surfaces. Their design also makes it possible for users to reach and clean hard-to-reach areas such as under the furniture, far end of the wardrobe, and hard-to-reach shelves. These vacuum cleaners are great for cleaning carpets and floors. Its battery powered design makes it convenient to use and its upright design makes it easier to store.

Stick vacuum cleaners are ideal for families looking for an everyday floor-cleaning vacuum for dust, crumbs and hair, pet owners, homes with a mix of hard floors and carpets, apartment dwellers, and users who want a 2-in-1 cleaner that can handle floors as well as sofas, furniture and other surfaces. That said, a stick vacuum may not be the best choice if you only need to clean small areas, car interiors or occasional spills.

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of vacuum cleaners. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a handheld and stick vacuum cleaners and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their suction power, filters, design and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.