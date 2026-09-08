Handheld vs stick vacuum cleaners: Which is better for floors, sofas, cars and daily dust?

FAQs

Which type of vacuum cleaner is best for home use in India?

A cordless stick vacuum is convenient for daily floor cleaning, a handheld model works well for sofas and cars, a wet-and-dry vacuum is useful for dust as well as liquid spills, while a robot vacuum is suited to automated everyday floor maintenance.

How much suction power is good for a vacuum cleaner?

Look at suction power in kPa or air watts rather than motor wattage. For everyday hard-floor cleaning, around 8–15 kPa can be adequate, while homes with carpets, rugs or pets may benefit from higher suction.

Are handheld vacuum cleaners good for home use?

Handheld vacuum cleaners are excellent for quick, targeted cleaning of sofas, beds, car interiors, shelves, stairs and small spills.

Is a HEPA filter important in a vacuum cleaner?

Yes, particularly if fine dust filtration is important to you.

Can a vacuum cleaner be used to clean carpets and rugs?

Yes, but performance depends on the vacuum and the carpet type. If your home has carpets or rugs, choose a model with suitable suction and a motorised floor or brush head. A vacuum designed primarily for hard floors may not remove deeply embedded dirt and hair as effectively.