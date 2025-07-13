Hard lessons from a MacBook owner: Key tips to keep yours like new

Let's face it, Apple MacBooks are premium and cost a pretty penny. When you buy one, you want it to last for a very long time, as it is an investment most people make for at least four or five years. Fortunately, these laptops age quite well, and by following a few tips, they can continue to perform optimally, allowing you to retain most of their resale value if you decide to sell them down the line.

I have discovered several key tips through my own experience that I think most MacBook buyers should practise to keep their laptops looking and feeling like new for as long as possible. The best part is that it does not have to involve babying your laptop; it is just a few tips here and there that go the extra mile.

When packing your laptop in a tight space, ensure there is no dust between the keyboard and the screen I discovered this the hard way that over time, when dust is present on the keyboard and between the display and the bottom chassis, it can press against the display and cause permanent marks. This is especially true when your laptop is stored in a tight bag. What you need to do is clean the dust from the screen, keyboard, and chassis with a microfibre cloth so that it does not press against the display when the laptop is shut. This can prevent many scratches from forming on your display.

Use stickers, but only high-quality ones We all like to customise our laptops, and it has become a trend to decorate the back of them with stickers. I have done so myself. However, a friend of mine, who also has a MacBook, recently decided to sell his to upgrade. He had many stickers on the back of his laptop, but the big mistake he made was opting for cheap Pokemon stickers with poor-quality glue, which ended up leaving permanent marks.

No matter what cleaning agent he used, be it WD-40 or rubbing alcohol, the marks did not come off. The stickers left permanent marks on the back of the laptop, ruining its resale value by almost five to six thousand rupees. This is worth keeping in mind: only opt for high-quality stickers that use good quality glue. Then, if you want to remove them when you decide to sell the laptop, they will not leave a permanent mark.

Avoid placing sharp objects next to your laptop if you keep it in a bag without a sleeve I remember one time when I haphazardly closed my laptop and put it inside my backpack alongside other things, including a sharp tripod head. When I took the laptop out, I did not notice anything, but after a couple of days, I saw several dents across the back, which were definitely the result of the tripod head knocking against the laptop.

We might mindlessly keep our laptops in a backpack, but if you have sharp objects in your bag, it is best to place the laptop in a sleeve first. You would not want any unnecessary dents, would you?

Maintaining the insides If your Mac is running slowly, there could be several reasons. Firstly, it could be due to an outdated macOS. Check if an update is available and install it. You can also clean up system files and documents to ensure there is ample storage. It is important to monitor your disk space because Macs tend to slow down and experience problems when storage is very low. In case your disk space is almost full and you need more storage, simply invest in an external SSD and do most of your work from it. I use a Samsung T5 and T7 SSD to edit videos on Final Cut Pro. This keeps my Mac's internal storage free, ensures it runs fast, and all my work is stored on the SSD, so I always know where to find it. Furthermore, you can see what is troubling your Mac by using the Activity Monitor. This can be opened by pressing Command and the space bar, then typing 'Activity Monitor'. From there, you can see what is causing a high CPU load and what is occupying the GPU. If you see an application that you do not use consuming unnecessary processing power, you can simply get rid of it.