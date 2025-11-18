Subscribe

Hard water at home? This is how you can protect your kettle and coffee maker from limescale

Hard water can quietly damage kettles and coffee makers. This simple kettle-based cue helps you spot the right time to descale both appliances before the buildup causes trouble.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Updated18 Nov 2025, 03:58 PM IST

A simple trick to know when your coffee maker needs descaling.
A simple trick to know when your coffee maker needs descaling.(Unsplash)

People who live in hard water areas often struggle with limescale inside their appliances. Many well-known coffee makers from brands like Breville, De'Longhi, Moccamaster and Keurig include built-in reminders for descaling. These alerts are useful, but they may not match the actual mineral buildup when the water supply contains high levels of calcium. Since the inside of a coffee maker is hidden, it becomes difficult to know the right time to clean it.

A simple trick solves this problem. Users can observe their electric kettle. A kettle shows limescale much earlier, and this makes it a practical guide for planning descaling for both appliances.

When it is time to descale

Kettles and coffee machines do not collect limescale at the same speed because of their different designs and materials. Still, the general pattern stays similar enough to use as a reference.

Limescale inside a kettle is easy to spot. Once white or chalky deposits start settling at the bottom, it signals the need for cleaning. Ignoring this for too long leads to tiny mineral flakes in tea and coffee. Over time, the buildup can even harm the kettle’s heating plate. This visual cue offers a simple way to schedule descaling for both the kettle and the coffee maker.

How the descaling process works

  • A descaling liquid that is safe for coffee machines is easy to find in most stores. The packaging usually explains all steps clearly.
  • For kettles, the process is quick. Users boil water, turn the kettle off, add the solution, leave it for a short time and pour it out. A simple rinse cleans the appliance.
  • Coffee machines need more attention. Each model follows its own descaling cycle, so the user manual becomes important.
  • For example, some machines require the solution to be added to the water tank, followed by running a cleaning cycle that pushes the liquid through the steam wand and the main outlet. After that, the tank is refilled with clean water, and the cycle is repeated to wash away any leftover solution.
  • Drip coffee makers may follow different steps, which again makes the manual the best guide.

Why descaling is important

Hard water contains minerals that settle inside appliances over time. This buildup can slow down heating, increase electricity use and harm the machine’s internal parts. Without regular cleaning, limescale can shorten the life of both kettles and coffee makers.

Users must also check that the descaling liquid is suitable for their appliance. Some kettles and coffee machines need different formulas, so reading the label is essential.

 
 
