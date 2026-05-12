Hate how security cameras look indoors? These 5 options stay hidden

In a world where homes are getting smarter with connected devices, security is no-longer about clunky metal doors and smart door locks. It's about protecting your space discreetly and without compromising the overall aesthetics of your home. Sure, there are ample security cameras available in the market, but their big and bulky design makes them less than ideal for internal monitoring. They also don't blend in the aesthetics of modern Indian homes. That is where hidden security solutions come in.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ORLOV WiFi Hidden CCTV Camera - Full HD 1080P | Wide Angle Lens | Motion Detection | Remote Viewing via Smartphone App | Loop Recording | Charge Shaped Spy CamView Details
₹2,490
securinnov 3MP Indoor WiFi Light Bulb Camera for Home Security with 360° View | Smart LED Light Bulb CCTV Camera | Wireless Light Socket Bulb | Motion Detection & Mobile App Control (Bulb Camera)View Details
₹1,599
DDLC Full HD 1080p Bulb Holder Security Camera | 360° Wide Angle | Motion Detection | Night Vision | WiFi App Control | 24x7 Recording | Supports 64GB SD Card – Home & Office CCTV Holder CameraView Details
₹2,599
2MP Full HD Flexible USB WiFi Camera 1080P | Smart Mini Home Security Cam with 140° Wide Angle Lens | Real-Time Motion Sensor Alerts & Live Streaming | Connect with V380 Pro App (Flexible Camera)View Details
₹1,389
DEATTI WiFi Camera Security Camera for Home Outdoor High HD Focus Magnet Mini WiFi Magnetic Live Stream Night Vision IP Wireless 1080P Audio Video CCTV for Home and Office Monitor (BLLLLACK)View Details
₹699
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
These security cameras blend in the decor of our homes seamlessly and provide better security as they are less likely to be spotted by intruders, which reduces the risk of them being broken or covered. They are particularly useful for internal monitoring as they allow for monitoring in indoor environments without making people feel overly watched or uncomfortable. It helps that they offer as good video quality as the big and bulky video cameras.
So, if you are a parent with a toddler or even school-going kids at home and you want a security camera for your home that will give you peace of mind when you're away from here or a pet-parent who wants to keep an eye on their pet's well-being while you are away, we have created a list of the best discreet CCTV cameras for your home. These CCTV cameras are available with a discount of up to 80% on Amazon right now. In addition to that, buyers can save more using banking discounts and a no-cost EMI option.
This security camera by ORLOV offers discreet monitoring in a compact covert form factor that blends easily into modern interiors. Its charger-shaped design makes it ideal for placing inside living rooms, offices, or nurseries without drawing attention. This camera captures crisp 1080p Full HD footage, which provides clear facial details and room activity monitoring. It is built for continuous indoor surveillance, it supports remote live viewing via Wi-Fi and local recording through TF card storage. It gets a wide-angle lens that helps cover more of a room in a single frame, making it a practical solution for homes.
Compact and discreet design
Clear picture quality
Good connectivity
Best of indoor usage
Buyers praise this CCTV camera for its overall product quality and image quality. They also appreciate its connectivity features.
Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its product quality and image quality.
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This CCTV camera by Securinnov combines a compact and covert design with reliable indoor monitoring. It comes with an LED bulb-like design that makes it easy to place inside living rooms, bedrooms, or office spaces without disrupting décor. It is designed for round-the-clock surveillance and it comes with a 4MP camera that records Full HD footage that helps capture clear facial details and movement indoors. This information is stored on 64GB of storage space on the device. It offers 360-degree wide-angle coverage that allows more of the room to stay in frame, reducing blind spots. Apart from this, it comes with Wi-Fi-enabled remote viewing, motion-triggered alerts, and night vision support features. It also supports IP67 dust and water resistance, which also makes it ideal to be used outdoors.
Compact and discreet design
Clear video quality
Accurate sensors
Requires constant power
Buyers praise this CCTV camera for its overall product quality and video quality. They also appreciate its sensors.
Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its video quality.
This CCTV camera by DDLC is designed for homeowners who want discreet indoor surveillance without bulky and visible hardware. The camera is hidden inside a bulb holder which blends seamlessly into modern living spaces. It is equipped with Full HD video recording feature that captures sharp footage with improved clarity for identifying faces and monitoring activity indoors. Its 360-degree wide-angle lens helps cover more of the room in a single frame, reducing blind spots. With Wi-Fi connectivity, motion-triggered recording, IP67 dust and water resistant coverage, and night vision support, this hidden camera offers reliable 24/7 indoor monitoring at homes.
Compact and discreet design
Decent video quality
Noise in the background
Buyers praise this CCTV camera for its product quality and video quality. They also appreciate its discreet design. However, some users have reported issues with its background noise.
Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its video quality and discreet design.
This CCTV camera is designed for discreet home monitoring. It features a ultra-slim, bendable design that allows easy placement in tight or unconventional spaces. This design also lets it blend naturally into modern interiors and spaces where visible cameras can feel intrusive. It comes with a 4MP camera that captures sharp Full HD footage. Its flexible lens positioning improves coverage by allowing customized viewing angles, while the 140-degree wide-angle monitoring minimises blind spots. It also offers app-based remote viewing and motion alerts and it comes with IP67 dust and water resistance.
Compact and discreet design
Good quality
Average video quality
Buyers praise this CCTV camera for its product quality. They also appreciate its discreet design. However, some users have reported issues with its video quality.
Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its discreet design.
This CCTV camera by DEATTI is built for users who want discreet surveillance with flexible placement options. It features a small camera-lens like design and a magnetic mounting system that allows it to blend effortlessly into an corner of your home without attracting any attention. It records Full HD footage that captures clear facial details and room activity. It comes with a 81-degree wide-angle lens helps monitor larger indoor spaces while minimising blind spots. Additionally, it offers wireless connectivity, which enables live remote viewing through your smartphone, while motion alerts and night vision enhance around-the-clock security.
Compact and discreet design
Good video quality
Average connectivity
Buyers praise this CCTV camera for its discreet design and good video quality. However, some users have reported issues with its connectivity.
Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its discreet design and good video quality.
|NAME
|VIDEO QUALITY
|COVERAGE AREA
|SENSORS
|ORLOV WiFi Hidden CCTV Camera
|1080p Full HD video, 2MP photo support
|140-degrees
|Motion detection sensor, night vision support
|Securinnov 3MP Indoor WiFi Light Bulb Camera for Home Security
|1080p Full HD
|360-degrees
|Motion detection sensor, infrared night vision sensor
|DDLC Full HD 1080p Bulb Holder Security Camera
|1080p Full HD video recording
|360-degrees
|PIR motion detection, infrared night vision sensor
|2MP Full HD Flexible USB WiFi Camera 1080P
|1080p Full HD video recording
|140-degrees
|Motion detection sensor, infrared night vision sensor
|DEATTI WiFi Camera Security Camera
|1080p Full HD video recording
|81-degrees
|Motion detection sensor, infrared night vision sensor
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of security cameras, which includes CCTV cameras that are placed outside your home and discreet security cameras. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of discreet security cameras across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their video technology, audio technology and motion and low light sensors. I've also read Reddit links that talk about the factors that impact their clarity. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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