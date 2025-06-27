HDMI 2.2 launches with doubled bandwidth and support for up to 16K resolution

HDMI Forum has officially launched the latest HDMI 2.2, which supports up to 16K resolution and features higher bandwidth. It doubles the bandwidth to 96 Gbps and supports resolutions up to 16K at 60Hz. Here’s everything you need to know about the new HDMI standard, its key features and when you will be able to try it.
HDMI 2.2 features and specifications
- HDMI 2.2 doubles the maximum bandwidth to a staggering 96 Gbps compared to 48 Gbps in HDMI 2.1. This enables uncompressed video transmission at higher resolutions and refresh rates, which was not possible previously.
- The new HDMI 2.2 supports up to 16K resolutions at 60Hz and 12K at 120Hz. It also supports uncompressed signals up to 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 240Hz, both at 10-bit and 12-bit colour depth.
- With DSC, HDMI 2.2 can extend video signal support up to 8K at 240Hz, 10K at 120Hz, and 12K at 120Hz. It's best for high-end gaming and professional content creation.
- A new Ultra96 certification label identifies HDMI 2.2 cables with full 96 Gbps bandwidth support. Only Ultra96 cables guarantee access to all the new advanced features of HDMI 2.2.
- HDMI 2.2 brings upgraded Fixed Rate Link technology to ensure stable, high-bandwidth transmission for demanding applications like AR/VR, medical imaging, and large-format digital signage.
Compatibility and device support
- HDMI 2.2 is backwards compatible with previous HDMI generations. Ultra96 cables can be used with older HDMI ports, or older cables can be used with HDMI 2.2 devices. The performance will automatically default to the lowest common denominator.
- Manufacturers can claim HDMI 2.2 compliance, but only Ultra96 cables are guaranteed to support the full 96 Gbps bandwidth and all the new features.
- Who benefits from HDMI 2.2?
- HDMI 2.2 is ideal for high refresh rate 4K gaming; the lower latency features make it better for pro gamers.
- Content creators and digital artists can benefit from its 12-bit colour depth and uncompressed high-resolution formats.
- The expanded bandwidth and high-resolution support are useful for applications in XR, medical imaging, and digital signage.
HDMI 2.2 availability
HDMI 2.2 brings a new era for AV connectivity with doubled bandwidth and increased resolution support. As for availability, do not expect it to go mainstream for at least a few more years. Just like HDMI 2.1, which was released back in 2017, it is still only available in premium TVs and gadgets.