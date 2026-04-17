Heatwave ready? These 2 ton split ACs cool large rooms in minutes while cutting your electricity bills

North India is already feeling the heat, and if your current AC is struggling, it’s a clear sign that it needs to be serviced or upgraded. This is particularly true for larger rooms around 150 - 200 sq ft in size such as master bedrooms and living rooms that can be particularly tricky to cool down. This is when a 2-ton split AC can be useful.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24ENXE, White) View Details ₹50,990 CHECK DETAILS LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q24SNXE, White) View Details GET PRICE LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, TS-Q24ENXE, White) View Details GET PRICE View Details GET PRICE Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti-dust Filter, 243VH Vertis Elegant, White) View Details ₹47,740 CHECK DETAILS View More

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A 2 ton split AC is built not just to deliver faster and consistent cooling, but it’s also designed to be energy efficient and durable. But choosing the right model is much more than picking the right tonnage. The real difference lies in how efficiently and intelligently the AC performs. It also matters how easy it is to maintain. Modern split AC units come with inverter technology, which adjusts the compressor speed for consistent cooling and lower power consumption. In addition to these features, modern split ACs are also designed to provide pollutants and allergen free clean air indoors by incorporating PM filters and dust filters. Add to that features like high airflow, turbo cooling, and air filtration, and you get better comfort, cleaner air, and improved long-term value.

So if you are planning to upgrade the AC in your home, we have compiled a list of the best 2 ton split air conditioners that provide smart features along with energy efficient cooling. These ACs have been selected based on the factors mentioned above, our own expertise and experience of buyers on Amazon. So read on to find your next best buy.

Best 2 ton split ACs by LG LG’s 2 ton split ACs are designed for large rooms and they focus on offering strong cooling performance and energy efficiency. They come with 3 star energy rating and are capable of cooling large sized rooms measuring between 151 sq ft to 200 sq ft in size even when the temperature outside reaches 55 degrees Celsius. One of the ACs in our list, with model number US-H24VNXE, is a hot and cold AC and it can be used during summers and in winters. During summers it cools down a room with temperature ranging between 16 degrees Celsius and 55 degrees Celsius. In winters, it can warm up a room with temperature ranging between -5 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius. Another model in our list, with model number TS-Q24ENXE, comes with Monsoon Comfort technology, which controls the room temperature, air movement and humidity inside the room to provide comfortable cooling and greater energy savings in humid conditions.

Beyond these features, these models offer the company’s Dual Inverter Compressor technology for faster cooling, lower noise, and better energy savings. Another common feature in these ACs is the AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, which enables users to adjust tonnage based on room load. These models also come with Viraat Mode for rapid cooling. Across the range you also find features like HD filters with anti-virus protection and support for ADC sensors that improve energy efficiency and enhance safety of these ACs.

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Best 2 ton split ACs by Voltas These split ACs by Voltas come with a sleek design that blends in any space seamlessly. They are designed for large Indian rooms ranging between 151 sq ft and 200 sq ft in size. They can cool spaces even when the ambient temperature reaches up to 55 degrees Celsius and they offer 3 star energy efficiency rating. Across the range, common features include adjustable inverter technology (4-in-1 or 5-in-1 cooling) that lets users control capacity based on room heat load, ensuring better energy efficiency. These ACs come with copper condensers, anti-dust filters, and wide voltage operation, which makes them suitable for harsh Indian summers. Their long air throw and multi-stage filtration further enhance comfort and indoor air quality.

Coming to specific models, the AC with model number 243V Venus Plus focuses on energy-efficient cooling modes, while the one with model name Vectra Plus emphasizes on reliable fixed-speed performance. The list also includes the AC with model number 243VH Vertis Elegant that can be used both in summers and in winters and it offers a temperature range of -7 degree Celsius to 52 degree Celsius. Other noteworthy features include turbo cooling and stabilizer-free operation.

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Best 2 ton split ACs by Blue Star These 2 ton split ACs by Blue Star are designed for large Indian living spaces with a focus on flexibility and powerful cooling. They come with 3 star and 5 star energy ratings and they are suitable for medium sized rooms ranging between 151 sq ft and 200 sq ft in size and cool a space even when the temperature reaches 54 degrees Celsius. A common feature across these models is the 5-in-1 convertible cooling functionality, which enables users to adjust capacity or the tonnage of the AC based on heat load. This, in turn, helps in providing better cooling and improved energy efficiency, ultimately letting users save up on the electricity bills.

These ACs also come with features like dust filters, inverter compressors, 4-way air swing, copper condensers, and anti-corrosive Blue Fins, which provide uniform cooling and protect the machine from corrosion and leakage due to harsh climate, rainwater, salty air and humidity. Coming to specific models, the AC with model number IC524TKUR comes with DigiQ Hepta Sensors that provide precise cooling even in extreme summers and protect critical electronic components. Similarly, the AC with model number IC324DNUHC is a hot and cold AC that can cool a room down in summers and warm it up in winters. It comes with a temperature range of -2 degrees Celsius and 52 degrees Celsius.

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Best 2 ton split ACs by Panasonic These 2 ton split ACs by Panasonic focus on smart cooling, air purification, and energy efficiency. They are suitable for large rooms ranging in size from 170 sq ft to 210 sq ft and they can cool a room even if the ambient temperature touches the 55 degrees Celsius mark. All the ACs in our list have smart features like WiFi connectivity with MirAIe app, custom sleep profiles and voice control compatibility. They also have features like 4-way air swing, and 100% copper condensers to ensure durability and uniform cooling.

In addition to these features, these ACs by Panasonic have advanced filtration systems, which bring PM 0.1 filters and DustBuster technology to these machines to improve overall indoor air quality. The DustBuster technology automatically cleans the outdoor coils after every eight hours of usage. Beyond these features, these split ACs by Panasonic 7-in-1 and 8-in-1 convertible inverter technology, which enables users to adjust cooling capacity based on room conditions for better efficiency. Select models also offer stabilizer-free operation and smart diagnostics features.

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