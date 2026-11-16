HEPA filters, app controls and real-time AQI readings: 5 air purifiers to consider for your home

Indoor pollution is not limited to what enters through an open window. Dust, pollen, pet dander, cooking fumes and other fine particles can circulate inside the home, too. An air purifier with a HEPA filter can help capture airborne particles, but the right model depends on the size of your room and the amount of air it can clean. Smart features add another layer of convenience: some purifiers monitor PM2.5 levels and adjust fan speeds automatically, while others let you check air quality or change settings through an app. We have shortlisted five models from Philips, Xiaomi, Honeywell, Qubo and Shark. Their filtration systems, room coverage, controls and filter-maintenance requirements differ, so it is worth comparing those details before deciding which one belongs in your home.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Philips AC1711 is designed for medium-sized rooms and focuses on automatic air cleaning rather than app-based controls. Its three-layer filtration combines NanoProtect HEPA, activated carbon and a pre-filter, while a PM2.5 sensor tracks indoor air quality. Auto mode adjusts purification according to the detected air quality, and Sleep mode keeps operation quieter at night.

Specifications - CADR 300 m³/h - Room coverage Up to 36 m² - Filtration HEPA, Active Carbon, Pre-filter - Air quality sensor PM2.5 - Modes Auto, Sleep and 4 manual speed settings - Power consumption 27 W Reason to buy - Automatic mode adjusts purification according to the air quality detected by the sensor. - Three-layer filtration combines particle filtration with an activated carbon layer for odours and gases. - Sleep mode and low-noise operation make it suitable for bedrooms. Reason to avoid - No Wi-Fi or smartphone app control on the AC1711 model. - Its stated room coverage is smaller than that of the Xiaomi, Honeywell, Qubo and Shark models in this list.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally appreciate the Philips purifier's cleaning performance, quiet operation and straightforward controls. Some buyers say it helps with dust, allergens, smoke and odours in bedrooms and offices. Its automatic air-quality adjustment also receives praise, although opinions on value are divided.

Why we picked it The AC1711 is a practical option for buyers who want automatic purification without managing another smart-home app. Its PM2.5 sensing, three-layer filtration and sleep mode make it worth considering for a bedroom or medium-sized room.

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The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 takes a more connected approach, with five sensors monitoring PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity. Its five-stage filtration system combines a primary filter, high-efficiency filter, activated carbon, UVC sterilisation and negative ions. The Xiaomi Home app adds remote control, scheduling and filter-life monitoring, while the LCD display provides live air-quality information.

Specifications - Particle CADR 443 m³/h - Coverage area 312-538 sq. ft. effective coverage; up to 940 sq. ft. based on 2 ACPH - Filtration 5-layer filtration system - Sensors PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity - Connectivity Xiaomi Home app, Google Home and Alexa - Sleep mode noise 32dB(A) - Rated power 40W Reason to buy - Five sensors offer a broader picture of indoor conditions than a PM2.5-only monitor. - App control allows users to check air quality, adjust settings and schedule operation remotely. - The five-layer system combines particle filtration with activated carbon and UVC treatment. Reason to avoid - Its 250 × 250 × 555mm dimensions and 5.2kg weight mean it needs a dedicated spot. - The recommended filter replacement period is approximately one year, depending on usage and conditions.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have mixed experiences with the Xiaomi purifier. Some find its cleaning performance impressive and appreciate the quiet operation, while others report high noise levels or question its effectiveness. Feedback on dust filtration, sensor readings, fan speed and app connectivity is also divided.

Why we picked it The five-sensor monitoring system is the main reason to consider this Xiaomi model. It goes beyond PM2.5 readings to track PM1, dust, temperature and humidity, making it suitable for buyers who want more detailed indoor-air information.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 combines four-stage filtration with app and voice control. Its system uses a pre-filter, Nano-Silver anti-bacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon layer. A CADR of up to 380 cu.m/h is intended for rooms up to 589 sq. ft., while the LED display provides air-quality information. The model also supports Wi-Fi-based control.

Specifications - Model HC000027/AP/V5 - CADR Up to 380 cu.m/h - Room coverage 589 sq. ft. (55 sq. m) - Filtration 4-stage, including H13 HEPA and activated carbon - Connectivity Wi-Fi app and voice control - Filter life Up to 9000 hours - Air-quality display AQI LED display Reason to buy - Four filtration stages combine particle capture with activated carbon filtration. - Wi-Fi and voice control offer more flexibility than button-only operation. - Its stated coverage makes it suitable for larger bedrooms and living spaces. Reason to avoid - The purifier's larger stated coverage may be unnecessary for smaller bedrooms. - Filter life is specified in operating hours, so actual replacement timing depends on usage. - The four-stage filter is a replacement component, adding a recurring maintenance cost.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers have mixed views on the Honeywell Air Touch V5. Many appreciate its purification performance, quiet Sleep mode, Wi-Fi app control and design. However, some buyers question the accuracy of its air-quality sensor, while high-speed operation is reported to be noisy.

Why we picked it The Air Touch V5 brings together H13 HEPA filtration, a sizeable stated coverage area and connected controls. It is worth considering if you want to manage purification through an app and prefer a model designed for a larger room.

The Qubo Q500 is built for rooms where a higher air-cleaning capacity is useful. It combines a True HEPA 13 filter with a five-in-one filtration setup, a dust sensor and app-based controls. Its QSensAI, Auto, Manual and Sleep modes provide different ways to manage purification, while the Qubo app supports remote monitoring and control.

Specifications - CADR 380 m³/h - Coverage area 500 sq. ft. - Filtration 5-in-1, including True HEPA 13 and activated carbon - Dust sensor Yes - Connectivity Qubo app and voice control - Filter life Up to 9,000 hours - Maximum noise 55 dB/A - Power 45W Reason to buy - QSensAI and Auto modes offer automatic ways to respond to changing indoor air quality. - App and voice control make it easier to manage the purifier remotely. - Its stated 500 sq. ft. coverage suits larger bedrooms and living spaces. Reason to avoid - Maximum noise is listed at 55 dB/A, which may be noticeable at higher fan speeds. - The filter life of up to 9,000 hours depends on fan speed and usage. - It has a one-year warranty.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the Qubo purifier's performance, including its ability to improve indoor air quality during periods of high outdoor AQI. App-based monitoring and control also receive positive feedback. However, noise levels, reliability and the accuracy of PM2.5 readings draw mixed reactions.

Why we picked it The Q500 stands out for its QSensAI mode, which adds an automated approach to air purification, alongside app and voice controls. It is worth considering if you want a connected purifier for a room of up to 500 sq. ft.

The Shark HP150IN takes a different route to filter maintenance. Its NeverChange True HEPA 14 filter is designed to last up to five years, while a removable Debris Defense screen helps keep larger particles away from the main filter. Clean Sense IQ monitors PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 levels, then adjusts purification automatically. It also includes Odour Neutraliser Technology.

Specifications - Filter NeverChange True HEPA 14 - Particle capture 99.98% - Coverage Up to 600 sq. ft. in one hour - Filter life Up to 5 years - Air-quality sensor Clean Sense IQ - Particles monitored PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 - Power 26W - Warranty 2 years Reason to buy - The long-life HEPA filter can reduce the frequency of filter replacements. - Clean Sense IQ tracks three particle sizes and automatically adjusts the purifier's power. - The removable Debris Defense screen can be cleaned separately to help protect the main filter. Reason to avoid - Its stated coverage is based on one air change per hour, so buyers should check whether that rate suits their room and needs. - Odour Neutralizer Technology uses a separate cartridge assembly, which is an additional component to maintain.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the Shark purifier's straightforward setup, ease of use and display, which shows PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 readings in real time. Some report improved air quality in rooms of around 300 to 350 sq. ft., while opinions on effectiveness and value remain mixed.

Why we picked it The NeverChange filter is the Shark's defining feature, with a claimed lifespan of up to five years. It is worth considering if you want to reduce the frequency of filter replacements and prefer live readings across multiple particle sizes.

Top 3 features of HEPA air purifiers

Air purifier Room coverage Filtration Smart features Philips 1000 Series AC1711 Up to 36 m² HEPA, Active Carbon, Pre-filter PM2.5 sensor, Auto mode Mijia Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 6 312-538 sq. ft. effective coverage 5-layer filtration 5 sensors, app control Honeywell Air Touch V5 589 sq. ft. 4-stage, H13 HEPA Wi-Fi, voice control Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500 500 sq. ft. 5-in-1, True HEPA 13 QSensAI, app and voice control Shark NeverChange HP150IN Up to 600 sq. ft. in one hour NeverChange True HEPA 14 Clean Sense IQ, PM1/PM2.5/PM10 monitoring

Factors to consider when buying an air purifier Room size and CADR: Match the purifier's clean air delivery rate to the room where you plan to use it. A higher CADR generally means faster air cleaning, but check the manufacturer's coverage figures and the air-change rate used to calculate them.

Filter type and replacement cost: Look for a genuine HEPA filter and check what additional layers are included. Activated carbon can help with certain odours and gases. Also check the price and availability of replacement filters before buying.

Air-quality sensors and automatic modes: PM2.5 monitoring and automatic fan adjustment can make daily operation easier. Some models also track PM1, PM10, temperature and humidity, giving you more information about indoor conditions.

Noise and power consumption: An air purifier may run for several hours at a stretch, particularly in a bedroom. Check its Sleep mode noise level and rated power consumption, rather than looking only at its maximum purification capacity. Similar stories for you: Air purifiers get big price cuts: 5 models I’d consider buying for my home

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