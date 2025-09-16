Here we go again! Apple says iPhone users who update to iOS 26 might experience battery issues

Apple has started rolling out iOS 26 and naturally, the first wave of users are excited to check out new software tweaks and features. Along with the update, Apple is flagging a caution: you may notice your iPhone’s battery slipping a little more quickly right after installing, at least for a short while.

In its official documentation, Apple says this is nothing to panic about. “Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance,” the company writes, according to the support guide cited by 9to5Mac. There’s a technical reason for this. After the update, iPhones need time to run new background processes. These include indexing photos and files for faster searches, updating apps, and pulling in refreshed assets. While your home screen might look the same, the phone is working harder under the hood for a day or two.

For most people, this means that a noticeable battery dip is not a sign of bigger trouble, but simply your phone working overtime behind the scenes. Apple suggests the impact will ease up as soon as these processes end.

New software, bigger demands New features tend to come with bigger demands on your device. Apple cautions that “some users may notice a small impact on performance and/or battery life.” According to the company, how obvious this is will depend on what you do with your phone each day and which model you’re using. iOS 26 supports quite a range, stretching back to the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2. Not every app or background process lands the same way on older hardware.

The company points out that some enhancements in iOS 26 might keep you glued to your phone longer, which naturally burns more battery. As for browsing and checking apps, the new excitement often leads to heavier usage right after updating. Apple recommends keeping your device plugged in overnight during the first day if you’re worried about performance bumps. According to the update notes, you need at least 18GB free to start the process, and you will see an option to update in Settings, under General > Software Update.

