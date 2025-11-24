Here’s how I easily moved my music library from Spotify to YouTube Music

I've been using Spotify for so long, even before YouTube Music was a thing. Now, I want to switch to YouTube Music, but after building a massive library on Spotify, it’s not easy to recreate all those playlists one by one. After researching online, I found two methods that work amazingly well to move your entire library and playlists across different music streaming services. You can use these methods if you want to make a switch, too.

Use the transfer apps Many apps are available for smartphones that are specifically designed for transferring playlists and music libraries from one streaming service to another. There is an app for iOS called SongShift, and for Android, you have FreeYourMusic. These apps let you connect your streaming service accounts to move the playlists from one service to another. With support for all the major music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and many more, you can move your music across any service.

These apps are easy to use; just log in to the source and destination service accounts and select the playlists to move, and the app will begin the transfer process. The free version may have limits on the number of songs to transfer at a time, with the premium version unlocking higher limits.

Using web-based services If you don’t want to install apps on your phone, you can use web services like Tune My Music and Soundiiz to move your music playlists across streaming services. It works the same way as the apps, just log in to your accounts and start moving your playlists between different music services.

These services also support many popular platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube, Amazon Music, and Tidal. And yes, the free version has limitations which can be unlocked with a premium subscription.