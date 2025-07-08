Hidden cameras in hotel rooms and Airbnbs? 5 things to check

You’ve travelled far, looked forward to your stay at a carefully chosen hotel or Airbnb after thorough research, only to be hit with the unsettling thought, ‘What if someone’s watching me?’

Despite stricter policies and platform guidelines, hidden cameras in accommodations remain a growing concern for travellers. While not every room has a hidden camera, the rising number of incidents where travellers have discovered recording devices disguised as everyday items is enough to set off alarm bells.

But the good news is that spotting hidden cameras doesn’t require expensive equipment or tech skills. All it takes is a few simple steps and a little extra attention when you enter your room.

Step 1: Check the usual suspects

If there’s one place you should inspect the moment you walk into your hotel or Airbnb room, it’s the ceiling. Security experts say smoke detectors on the ceiling are one of the most common spots for hidden cameras. Look for strange holes, odd blinking lights or designs that don’t match standard models.

Also, check the corners of the ceiling and wall joints. You’ll often find motion sensors or passive infrared (PIR) devices installed there. These are typically used for lights or alarms, but with a little tweaking, they can double as hidden cameras. If you notice one pointing straight at the bed or bathroom, that’s a red flag.

Step 2: Trust your eyes and gut

Take a moment to scan the room carefully. Look for objects that seem oddly placed, especially electronics or furniture angled toward the bed or bathroom. Be wary of random USB chargers left plugged in; they’re rarely provided by hotels and could be suspicious. Common hiding spots include air purifiers, alarm clocks, mirrors, routers, TV boxes and decorative items.

Watch for tiny holes, strange reflections or anything that feels out of place. Trust your instincts, and if something doesn’t sit right, don’t ignore it. A second look might just help you spot a hidden lens before it catches you.

Step 3: Use your phone

Your smartphone can be a handy tool for spotting hidden cameras. Turn off the lights in the room, then use your phone or smartwatch flashlight to slowly scan mirrors, electronics, and corners. Camera lenses, even tiny ones, often reflect light and a quick glint might give them away.

You can also install a Wi-Fi scanning app like Fing or Nmap to check all devices connected to the network. Look for anything unusual, like devices labelled “IP camera” or unfamiliar names. Keep in mind, some cameras may use separate networks, but this method can still help spot the obvious ones hiding in plain sight.

Step 4: Carry a detector (Optional, but handy)

If you travel often or feel uneasy about privacy, investing in a portable camera detector can be a good idea. These pocket-sized devices use infrared technology to spot hidden lenses, even in low light. Simply scan suspicious areas and watch for a flashing signal indicating a potential camera.

However, they’re not foolproof, they work best at close range and can sometimes pick up signals from harmless electronics. Use them as part of your overall room check, not a standalone solution.

Step 5: What to do if you spot something

If you find a suspicious device, don’t tamper with it immediately. Take clear photos, unplug it if safe and notify hotel staff or your Airbnb host. If the response feels shady or dismissive, leave the property and report the issue to local authorities and the platform you booked through.

If they don’t take it seriously and you are unable to leave, use tape or gum to cover the hidden camera lens temporarily until you have a chance to go out or change the room.

Make camera checks part of your travel routine