Hiked electricity bills? Unplug these 7 common home appliances and notice the difference

We do everything in our capacity to keep our electricity bills lower, like switching off lights, limiting AC time, and timing laundry loads. But no matter how careful we are, the power bills still keep getting higher.

So what’s silently draining all that power?

As it turns out, the real culprits aren’t always the appliances we actively use but the ones we forget about. The TV in the guest room, the printer that’s always plugged in “just in case,” the coffee maker that stays ready for your morning coffee, they continue consuming electricity even when they’re switched off.

These idle electronics are known as “vampire devices.” They stay in standby mode to power up faster, stay connected to Wi-Fi, or simply keep internal circuits active. One gadget barely makes a difference. But when you add up the dozens of devices plugged in around your home, the cost becomes impossible to ignore.

And here’s the surprising bit, unplugging just these 7 common household devices will help you see a noticeable drop in your monthly bills.

TVs, gaming consoles & home office gadgets

Many homes have more than one TV, often a bedroom or guest-room unit that hardly gets switched on. Even in standby mode, TVs consume 2–5W constantly. Moreover, these are connected to a set-top box, soundbar, or gaming console, and the drain grows quickly. Consoles like PlayStation/Xbox can keep downloading updates overnight unless unplugged. Printers are another culprit. We keep them plugged in to avoid long startup times, but they burn a lot of power each year while sitting idle.

Unplug these when not used regularly, or connect them to a single power strip for quick shutoff.

Coffee makers, microwaves & kitchen counter devices

Kitchen counters are full of “always-on” appliances. Coffee makers with heating plates, for example, keep water warm if left plugged in. Microwaves, toasters, and even mixer grinders draw a trickle of energy just to keep lights or clocks running. It’s small individually, but adds up when many stay plugged in 24/7. Mini-fridges, popular in bedrooms and hostels, can cost a lot sometimes, even when completely empty.

Unplug kitchen devices that don’t need a digital display or standby mode when not in use.

Smart home devices Smart bulbs, Wi-Fi plugs, CCTV cameras, voice assistants, we’re using more tech than ever. Each smart plug consumes 1–2W for connectivity. Multiply that by 10–20 devices, and suddenly you’re spending around ₹1000 a year, just to keep them waiting.

Wi-Fi cameras, in particular, draw full-time power and often remain active even when you’re home.

Turn them off from the switch during long holidays or when certain devices won’t be used for days or weeks.

Old gadgets & forgotten electronics

We all have those relics still plugged in: a DVD player nobody touches, an unused DTH box, or an old speaker system that hasn’t worked in months. They consume power simply by staying connected.

These alone can add ₹300– ₹1,000 a year to your bill, for absolutely nothing. Do a quick sweep every month. If you haven't used a device in weeks, unplug it.

Reducing your power bill doesn’t always mean giving up comfort, running fewer appliances, or suffering through the heat. Sometimes, the easiest savings come from devices you’re not even using.