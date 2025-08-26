Hisense launches 100-inch and 116-inch UX ULED TVs in India, prices start at ₹999999 lakhs

Hisense has launched its UX ULED 100-inch and 116-inch RGB-MiniLED 4K TVs in India. Check price, features and availability. 

MD Ijaj Khan
Published26 Aug 2025, 06:27 PM IST
Hisense has launched its UX ULED series in India with massive 100-inch and 116-inch TVs.
Hisense has launched its UX ULED series in India with massive 100-inch and 116-inch TVs.(Hisense)

Hisense has expanded its television range in India with the launch of the UX ULED series, available in 100-inch and 116-inch screen sizes. These large-format models are equipped with RGB Mini-LED technology and come with thousands of dimming zones. The panels claim to deliver 95 percent BT.2020 colour coverage and reach up to 8,000 nits of peak brightness. The displays are designed to offer precise dimming with 3×26-bit accuracy, which claims to reduce blue light emissions and improve energy efficiency.

The latest series is powered by the Hi-View AI Engine X, which adjusts picture quality, sound, and energy consumption in real time. It supports advanced technologies such as 3D Colour Master PRO with PANTONE validation, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and MEMC for motion smoothness.

Hisense X ULED RGB-MiniLED 4K TV Series: Gaming Features

The Hisense X ULED RGB-MiniLED 4K TVs come with a 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. There’s also a ‘Game Bar’ which allows real-time performance tracking during gameplay. Audio output is delivered through a 6.2.2 CineStage X Surround system, developed in collaboration with Devialet. The setup includes top-firing speakers and a dedicated subwoofer.

Features and Connectivity Options

The X ULED RGB-MiniLED 4K TV series runs on the VIDAA Smart OS, supports 28 languages and comes with an eight-year software update guarantee. The televisions are packaged with a solar-powered remote control that can also charge via USB-C. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, three HDMI 2.1 ports (one with eARC), USB ports, Ethernet, ATSC 3.0, and a Type-C Display Port.

Furthermore, both models support 4K UHD LCD panels with RGB-MiniLED technology. They deliver a native 165Hz refresh rate, motion rate 480, ultra-wide viewing angles, and filmmaker mode. The televisions also carry IMAX Enhanced certification and RGB local dimming.

For audio, they support Dolby Atmos and wireless audio streaming through WiSA SoundSend. eARC compatibility ensures high-quality wired audio. Smart home connectivity is available via Google TV with built-in Google Assistant, Alexa integration, Apple HomeKit, and AirPlay support.

Hisense UX ULED 100-inch and 116-inch RGB-MiniLED 4K TVs: Price and Availability

The Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series is priced at Rs. 9,99,999 for the 100-inch and Rs. 29,99,999 for the 116-inch. Interested buyers can purchase these TVs through select offline retail outlets as well as online platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart.

