Holiday homework pending? These all-in-one printers can save the day for students

The first few weeks of summer have long been all fun and games. As the days pass, panic begins to set in, hands get sweaty, and voices grow high-pitched, as holiday homework remains unfinished. With schools still demanding physical copies of digital assignments, having a reliable printer nearby that quickly produces high-quality documents brings much-needed relief to an otherwise stressful situation.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details ₹11,999 Check Offers Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation View Details ₹16,899 Check Offers Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Warranty View Details Get Price HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, Multicolor View Details ₹17,999 Check Offers Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office View Details ₹13,499 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

As Indians tend to extract the maximum value from any product, a printer that only prints no longer cuts it for most students. The ability to scan notes, copy worksheets, and digitise handwritten assignments can make tackling holiday homework far easier while reducing dependence on nearby stationery shops. If you're looking for a printer that can handle all these tasks without breaking a sweat, read on as we round up some of the best options available right now:

If affordability is your primary concern, the Epson EcoTank L3211 stands out as a practical all-in-one solution for students. Its refillable ink tank system keeps running costs exceptionally low, with print costs as little as 9 paise for black-and-white pages and 24 paise for colour prints. The printer delivers print speeds of up to 10 pages per minute for black and 5 pages per minute for colour and offers a page yield of up to 7,500 black-and-white pages and 4,500 colour pages per refill. Built-in scanning and copying capabilities further enhance its utility, making it an ideal companion for holiday homework and school projects.

Specifications Cost per Page 0.09 rupees (monochrome) / 0.24 rupees (colour) Print Speed (Standard ISO Setting) 10 ppm (monochrome) / 5 ppm (colour) Print Yield 7,500 pages (monochrome) / 4,500 pages (colour) Print Quality (Colour) Up to 5760 x 1440 dpi Reasons to buy Excellent print quality Fast printing speeds Low running costs per page Reason to avoid Lacks mobile printing/app support No automatic duplex (two-sided) printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users generally praise the printer for its ease of use and responsive customer support. But some reviews raise reliability concerns, noting occasional paper jams and buffering during high-volume print jobs that can affect efficiency over extended use.

Why choose this product? Choose this printer for its low running costs and fast printing speeds, making it an economical choice for students and families.

2. Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For households with demanding printing needs, the Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW is a capable all-in-one solution. Its high-yield ink system can produce up to 15,000 black-and-white pages and 5,000 colour pages, making it well-suited to lengthy assignments, project work, and everyday printing. Print speeds of up to 27 pages per minute for black-and-white documents and 11 pages per minute for colour prints help keep workloads moving, while automatic duplex printing reduces paper use.

With support for scanning, copying, wireless connectivity, and mobile printing, the DCP-T535DW offers the versatility students and families need throughout the academic year.

Specifications Cost per Page NA Print Speed (Standard ISO Setting) 16 ppm (monochrome) / 9 ppm (colour) Print Yield 15,000 pages (monochrome) / 5,000 pages (colour) Print Quality (Colour) Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi Reasons to buy Automatic two-sided printing Cost-efficient high-yield output Sharp, high-quality prints Reason to avoid Colour prints take longer than expected.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the printer’s sharp print quality and convenient automatic duplex printing. However, some find the mobile app experience cumbersome, requiring multiple downloads, while occasional Wi-Fi disconnections remain a common complaint.

Why choose this product? Choose this printer for its massive page yield and automatic two-sided printing, making it a highly efficient choice for students handling extensive holiday homework.

For households looking to keep printing costs low, the Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 is a practical all-in-one printer with a refillable ink tank system that helps minimise long-term running costs. Print costs are estimated at around 13 paise per monochrome page and 25 paise per colour page, while a single refill yields up to 7,700 black-and-white pages and 6,000 colour pages.

With print speeds of up to 11 ppm in black and 6 ppm in colour, the printer is well-suited to everyday tasks. Wireless connectivity adds flexibility, though the lack of automatic duplex printing limits convenience.

Specifications Cost per Page 0.13 rupees (monochrome) / 0.25 rupees (colour) Print Speed (Standard ISO Setting) 11 ppm (monochrome) / 6 ppm (colour) Print Yield 6,000 pages (monochrome) / 7,700 pages (colour) Print Quality (Colour) Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Reasons to buy Excellent mobile app experience with a rich feature set Compact, space-saving design User-replaceable maintenance cartridges for easier upkeep Reason to avoid Relatively slow print speeds Lower page yield than some rivals No automatic duplex (two-sided) printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the printer's impressive print quality and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, with many highlighting its ease of use. However, some report paper jams, inconsistent Wi-Fi performance, and concerns about long-term reliability.

Why choose this product? Choose this printer for its low running costs and class-leading mobile app experience, making it a practical choice for students tackling holiday homework.

The HP Smart Tank 670 is a versatile all-in-one printer that combines productivity, convenience, and economical operation. Automatic duplex printing helps reduce paper use and makes it easier to handle lengthy assignments, project reports, and study materials. Its high-capacity ink tank system delivers yields of up to 8,000 black-and-white pages and 6,000 colour pages, minimising the need for frequent refills.

With print speeds of up to 15 ipm for monochrome pages and 9 ipm for colour documents, the Smart Tank 670 is well-equipped to handle routine academic workloads. Its all-in-one functionality adds further versatility through built-in scanning and copying. At the same time, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HP Smart app integration make it easy to print and manage tasks wirelessly across multiple devices.

Specifications Cost per Page NA Print Speed (Standard ISO Setting) 12 ppm (monochrome) / 7 ppm (colour) Print Yield 6,000 pages (monochrome) / 8,000 pages (colour) Print Quality (Colour) Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Reasons to buy Automatic duplex printing improves convenience Fast print speeds for high-volume workloads Excellent mobile app with built-in ink monitoring Reason to avoid Higher upfront cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers frequently praise the printer’s high ink yield, intuitive mobile app experience, and automatic duplex printing. However, some users report a slightly complicated initial setup process and occasional Wi-Fi connectivity issues that can interrupt wireless printing.

Why choose this product? Choose this printer for its automatic duplex printing, seamless mobile connectivity, and high page yields, which make holiday homework and school projects a breeze.

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is a practical choice for students who frequently print assignments, worksheets, and project work. Its all-in-one design combines printing, scanning, and copying functions, making it easy to tackle holiday homework from home. The high-yield ink tank system can produce up to 6,000 black-and-white pages and 7,000 colour pages, helping keep running costs low.

Built-in Wi-Fi and mobile printing add convenience, while Canon's strong print quality ensures projects and presentations look their best. Print speeds of 8.8 ppm for monochrome documents and 5 ppm for colour prints are adequate for most academic needs.

Specifications Cost per Page NA Print Speed (Standard ISO Setting) 8.8 ppm (monochrome) / 5 ppm (colour) Print Yield 6,000 pages (monochrome) / 7,000 pages (colour) Print Quality (Colour) Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Reasons to buy Refillable MegaTank system keeps long-term printing costs low High page yields are ideal for frequent, high-volume printing Convenient wireless and mobile printing support Reason to avoid No automatic duplex (two-sided) printing Relatively slow print speeds Initial setup can be time-consuming for first-time users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the PIXMA G3000's print quality, ink efficiency, and photo output. However, some users report unreliable Wi-Fi connectivity and occasional operational issues that can affect the overall experience.

Why choose this product? Choose this printer for its low running costs, high page yields, and versatile all-in-one functionality. It is particularly well-suited to students and families who require regular colour printing, scanning, and copying without the expense of frequent ink replacements.

A side-by-side printer comparison

Printer Name Cost per Page Print Speed (Standard ISO Setting) Print Yield Epson EcoTank L3211 0.09 rupees (monochrome) / 0.24 rupees (colour) 10 ppm (monochrome) / 5 ppm (colour) 7,500 pages (monochrome) / 4,500 pages (colour) Brother DCP-T535DW NA 16 ppm (monochrome) / 9 ppm (colour) 15,000 pages (monochrome) / 5,000 pages (colour) Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 0.13 rupees (monochrome) / 0.25 rupees (colour) 11 ppm (monochrome) / 6 ppm (colour) 6,000 pages (monochrome) / 7,700 pages (colour) HP Smart Tank 670 NA 12 ppm (monochrome) / 7 ppm (colour) 6,000 pages (monochrome) / 8,000 pages (colour) Canon PIXMA G3000 NA 8.8 ppm (monochrome) / 5 ppm (colour) 6,000 pages (monochrome) / 7,000 pages (colour)

Why should one choose an ink tank printer over a laser printer for school assignments? At similar price points, most laser printers are limited to monochrome printing, while colour laser models typically cost significantly more. Ink tank printers offer a more affordable way to print both black-and-white documents and colourful project work, making them a better fit for students who frequently need charts, diagrams, presentations, and assignments with colour elements. Their low running costs further enhance their value for regular academic use.

How can an ink tank printer be maintained during school holidays? To prevent ink from drying out and keep the printheads in good condition, it is advisable to print at least one page every week. Regular use helps maintain consistent print quality and ensures the printer remains ready for assignments, projects, and other last-minute tasks.

Which features matter most when choosing a printer for holiday homework? When comparing printers, pay close attention to these three factors:

Cost per page: The amount spent on printing each page, which directly affects long-term running costs.

Print speed (PPM/IPM): Faster printers can save valuable time under tight deadlines.

Print yield: The number of pages a full set of ink can produce before requiring a refill, helping reduce maintenance and operating expenses.

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