Honeywell Air Touch U1 air purifier review: Smart features, solid filtration - Is it worth the price?

The constant influx of dust, seasonal allergens, or lingering food odours can push your indoor air quality into a frenzy. This is a major concern across urban and semi-urban India especially during the months of November-December. That’s why air purifiers are no longer a niche buy, especially for families looking to protect children and elders from increasingly visible pollution. The Honeywell Air Touch U1 is pitched as a premium solution to this and promises advanced filtration, smart connectivity, and a coverage area suited for large living spaces. I had the opportunity to live with this device during a busy few weeks and here’s how it performed.

Design and setup The Air Touch U1 is substantial, with its 75cm height and clean white finish giving a sense of solidity and permanence. Unlike most compact purifiers, this model is designed to anchor itself in a living room or open-plan environment. Even though it’s designed to not dominate the decor, you will feel its presence due to its size. Even then, the practical installation is simple: plug in, connect to WiFi, and the Honeywell app takes care of the rest. Daily interaction is straightforward thanks to a clear interface, digital child lock, and controls that resist fingerprints and stray dust. During my trial, I moved the unit around, from the centre of the room to corners and found coverage consistent throughout. This isn’t a petite purifier and its build suits families who want lasting value and visible performance.

Filtration system While four-stage filtration may sound like a marketing tagline, the U1 backs it up with thoughtful design, the company claims. Its pre-filter intercepts hair and coarse dust, H13 HEPA traps micro-allergens and PM2.5, nano-silver and UV LED target germs, and activated carbon eliminates odours and VOCs. In my own home, opening and inspecting the filters after a week revealed the amount of debris captured, especially by the pre-filter. This means the purifier is doing its job. The HEPA element is rated for 99.99% removal of fine particles, and even after cleaning or cooking, real-time PM2.5 readings dropped from hazardous to safe levels in under hald an hour.

Odour control is another highlight. Frying, grilling, and incense - odours that typically linger overnight were noticeably reduced. This will also be handy if you have a dog in the house. The filter indicator and simple swap mechanism are useful, and Honeywell’s 9000-hour filter life feels achievable, but it’s too early to tell.

Smart features Smart home integration isn’t just for show here. With WiFi connectivity, app scheduling, and Alexa compatibility, the U1 blends into daily routines seamlessly. Remotely checking PM2.5 levels before entering a room, setting timers for overnight operation, or voice-activating the purifier while cooking or working became part of my everyday experience. Timers offer multiple settings, delivering both short bursts and full-night cleaning cycles. What sets Honeywell apart is its real-time pollution display and clear data reporting, the app and device communicate transparently. Sleep mode is whisper-quiet and maintains clean air through the night without becoming background noise. These smart features are more than add-ons and are well-integrated tools for added convenience.

Performance in daily life Numbers like 700 m³/h (CADR) mean little until you feel the difference. In homes with children, pets, and frequent guests, air quality is always a moving target. The U1 responded quickly to fluctuations: after sweeping, post-cooking sessions, or high pollution days, indoor air returned to safe levels in under 15 minutes. Coverage up to 1085 sq.ft. is genuinely delivered - my own trial in a large living/dining room confirmed consistent freshness. Dust settled less, sunlight didn’t reveal floating particulates, and musty smells simply faded. Symptoms like morning congestion and allergy discomfort were noticeably lower after a week of steady use. Maintenance and filter changes are hassle-free, with direct notifications and easy access. While replacement filters are a premium expense, their long life balances out the running cost.

The U1 adapts automatically to air changes, ramping up speed after cooking or during cleaning, sending filter reminders, and keeping displays unobtrusive. Turbo mode has a powerful airflow but can get audibly louder; in normal use, noise is barely noticeable. For small flats, the unit might be too large.