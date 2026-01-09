HONOR Magic 8 Pro arrives, aiming to take the night photography crown

CES 2026 is doing what it always does, flooding the internet with flashy demos and bigger than life promises. HONOR is choosing a different route. Instead of fighting for attention inside the show’s noise, it is launching two phones in the UK right now, the Magic 8 Pro and the Magic 8 Lite. The Magic 8 Pro is built around low-light photography, and HONOR wants it to be the phone you trust when the scene is dim.

The price gap makes the split between the two models impossible to ignore. The Magic 8 Pro lands at £1,099.99, while the Magic 8 Lite sits at £399.99. The Lite is for people who want the HONOR badge and a modern phone without paying flagship money. The Pro has to justify itself in daily use, not in a spec list. At four figures, buyers expect reliability across battery, display, and camera, because that is what they are paying for.

Performance on the Magic 8 Pro comes from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen chip. HONOR is leaning into it for day to day speed and gaming, and it is making a bold claim along the way. The company says it can take a game running at 60fps at a lower resolution and push it to 120fps at 1080p using processing techniques. It reads well at launch, but the real test is stability over longer sessions and whether heat forces the frame rate to fall.

The battery is where the Magic 8 Pro looks convincing at first sight. A 6,270mAh silicon carbon battery is a serious number for a flagship, and HONOR pairs it with 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. You worry less about carrying a power bank, and you stop treating the percentage like a warning light on days filled with navigation, photos, and high brightness.

The display is built to match the flagship label. You get a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. HONOR claims peak brightness of 6,000 nits and HDR support. It also includes eye comfort options such as dynamic dimming, Circular Polarised Display 2.0, and a circadian night display for late night viewing. It should keep scrolling smoothly and save power during quieter moments.

Now to the part HONOR wants to be judged on, the cameras. The Magic 8 Pro has three rear lenses, but the headline is not the usual main sensor story. HONOR is making the telephoto lens the star, and that is smart because zoom shots at night are where many phones fall apart. You either get a noisy mess, or you get a bright looking image that collapses once you zoom in and start checking detail.

HONOR is putting the spotlight on a 200MP telephoto, calling it the phone’s ultra night camera. It uses a large 1/1.4 inch sensor, an f/2.6 lens, optical image stabilisation, and 3.7x optical zoom, all choices that should help zoom shots stay sharp when light is low and shutter speeds drop. The rest of the setup includes a 50MP main camera with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS, plus a 50MP ultrawide for wider frames.

Those numbers sound reassuring, but consistency is the real test. A phone cannot claim low light strength if the main camera looks clean while the ultrawide turns soft indoors. It also needs to handle motion well, because night photos are rarely still life shots. They happen in restaurants, on streets, and at events, often with people moving under mixed lighting. If HONOR wants the night photography crown talk to land, it has to deliver detail without turning scenes into an overly bright smear, and it has to keep skin tones believable under messy mixed lighting.

