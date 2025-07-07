HONOR X9c 5G with 6600mAh battery launched in India, price starts at ₹21999

HONOR has launched its new smartphone, the HONOR X9c 5G, in India. The latest device aims to target the mid-range segment and comes with several key features, including a large 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, a 6600mAh battery, and a multi-camera setup. Let’s take a closer look at what HONOR has in store for you.

HONOR X9c 5G: Specifications and Features The HONOR X9c 5G features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2700 x 1224 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can reach a maximum brightness of 4000 nits. For photography, the device comes with a 108MP primary sensor using the Samsung HM6 sensor, with an aperture of f/1.75, optical and electronic image stabilisation, and an LED flash. A secondary 5MP ultra-wide camera is also present. For selfies, the phone features a 16MP front camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Under the hood, the HONOR X9c 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, paired with the Adreno 710 GPU. Additionally, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on MagicOS 9.0, which is based on Android 15. Furthermore, the handset houses a 6600mAh battery with 66W fast charging via USB Type-C support. The device also comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS connectivity. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and three layers of water protection for durability. The HONOR X9c 5G features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device measures 162.8×75.5×7.98mm and weighs 189 grams.

