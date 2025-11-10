Hot new chimney releases: Gear up for discounts of up to 67% on top brands like Faber, Elica, and more

The year might be ending soon but this season’s kitchen upgrades are bigger than ever - and far smarter. The latest chimneys from Faber, Elica, and Hindware are offering heavy discounts of up to 67%, finally making premium models accessible for many buyers. Today’s top picks boast filterless technology, BLDC motors, and ultra-efficient suction. They can effectively cut out smoke, oil, and lingering masala without constant cleaning or fuss. Touch and gesture controls, quick auto-clean features, and built-in oil collectors are now the norm that can simplify daily routines for home cooks. You’ll spot T-shape, slant, and curved designs, all optimised for everything from compact two-burner counters to six-burner spreads. With warranties stretching up to 15 years and sleek finishes that match modern kitchens, these new releases tick every box - powerful performance, easy maintenance, and genuine peace of mind. If your old chimney struggles to keep up, this is the perfect time to swap in reliable, hassle-free tech for a price that’s hard to beat.

Faber Agile 60cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Curved Shape Chimney | Built In Oil Collector | Touch & Gesture Control | 12Yr Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Agile BLDC FL HC SC BK IN 60 ₹16,990

Faber 90cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|2Way Suction|Auto Clean|8Yrs Motor & 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 90, Black ₹13,990

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty| KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO |Black| Touch+Motion Sensor

Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with FULL GRILL | 15 Years Motor WARR and 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 900 MAX HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control ₹13,999

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney | Baffle Filter | Touch Control || 12 Years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt | HOOD MARS TC BF BK IN 60, Black ₹8,190

Faber Agile 60cm BLDC Autoclean Chimney offers high suction (1500m³/hr) and low maintenance for busy kitchens. Its curved, filterless design tackles smoke and grease efficiently. Features include touch and gesture controls, a built-in oil collector, auto-clean technology, and LED lighting. With a robust 130W motor, 12-year motor warranty, and 2-year product warranty, it’s built for reliability. Suits 2-4 burner stoves, keeps noise at 58dB, and fits modern Indian homes wanting easy cleaning and lasting performance.

The Faber 90cm Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney stands out for powerful filterless 2-way suction (1200 m³/hr) and low-hassle auto-clean. Its vertical design saves space and fits 4-6 burner stoves perfectly. Touch and gesture controls add convenience during messy cooking, while LED lights brighten the workspace. With 8 years on the motor, 2 years comprehensive warranty, and sleek black finish, it’s an upgrade for cooks who want quick smoke clearance, simple cleaning, and modern style in the kitchen.

The Elica 60cm Vertical Filterless Chimney is built for the modern Indian kitchen - twin suction inlets and 1200 m³/hr airflow mean no more stubborn smoke. Its slant design frees up space, while auto-clean delivers easy maintenance. The real highlight? A class-leading 15-year motor warranty and 5-year product cover (hard to beat at this price point). Touch and gesture controls are genuinely responsive, and the black finish blends well with contemporary homes. If you love strong flavours, but hate lingering smells and frequent cleaning, this one’s got your back.

Elica 90cm Filterless Autoclean Chimney is equipped with high suction power - 1600 m³/hr plus a full grill design for larger cooktops. Filterless tech and auto-clean mean less time spent scrubbing, and the oil tray is easily accessible. Enjoy intuitive touch and motion sensor controls, low-noise operations (58dB), and strong LED lighting. Built for kitchens with heavy cooking, it backs up its promise with a huge 15-year motor warranty and 5-year comprehensive cover. It’s a robust, low-fuss chimney primed for busy homes, offering real substance over marketing.

Faber 60cm T-Shape Kitchen Chimney is a solid pick for practical homes, delivering a reliable 1000 m³/hr suction and two-layer baffle filter that traps grease. Touch controls keep things simple, while dual LED lamps brighten up the cooktop. It’s quiet at just 50dB, fits 2-4 burners, and gets a 250W motor with a huge 12-year warranty. Contemporary black glass and powder-coated finish give it a clean look. It’s an efficient, low-cost upgrade for busy kitchens.

Hindware DARCIA BLDC 75 is a fresh entry for 2025 - modern, powerful, and smart. With 1500 m³/hr suction and BLDC motor, it crushes heavy smoke and spice-laden air in big kitchens. Filterless, auto-clean tech keeps hands-on maintenance minimal, and motion sensor plus touch controls let you fly through nine speed settings. Its memory function, digital display, and thermal auto-clean step up user comfort. Wrapped in sleek black glass and metal, it nails style and functionality for homes with high cooking demands.

Faber Hood Trendy BLDC 60 offers a strong 1500 m³/hr suction and filterless auto-clean tech in a modern slant design. The motion sensor, touch controls, and nine speed settings give you total command, all with easy cleanup thanks to the built-in oil collector. Quiet at 58dB, this model fits 2-4 burner stoves and has a robust 12-year motor warranty. It’s a sleek and practical choice for those wanting premium features and smart usability in a compact kitchen.

Elica 60cm BLDC Filterless Autoclean Chimney packs real power - 1500 m³/hr suction and 9-speed BLDC motor handle Indian cooking’s smoke and grease easily. Filterless design means less mess, while auto-clean and a built-in oil collector keep maintenance fuss-free. Touch and motion sensor controls feel natural during busy kitchen rush. With two bright LED lamps, a stylish black finish, and an unbeatable 15-year motor warranty, this chimney nails both longevity and style for compact, demanding kitchens.

Faber Venice 60cm Curved Autoclean Chimney combines efficient 1200 m³/hr suction and filterless tech for hassle-free use. The built-in oil collector and touch/gesture controls keep the cleaning easy and operation smart. Its curved glass design adds flair, while noise stays low at 59dB. Suited for 2-4 burners, it also gets 8 years on the motor and 2 years comprehensive warranty. It’s a reliable, maintenance-light chimney ideal for kitchens that demand style and substance.

Faber Coral 60cm BLDC Autoclean Chimney stands out for its ultra-quiet 44dB operation and strong 1500 m³/hr suction. The T-shape, filterless hood and oil collector mean simple cleaning after heavy Indian cooking. Nine speeds, gesture/touch controls, and efficient LED lighting boost convenience. With a 12-year motor warranty and two years on the whole product, it’s built for hassle-free, durable use. It’s a top pick for those wanting silence, smart features, and big performance in a sleek kitchen design.

Faber Maple 75cm BLDC Autoclean Slant Chimney delivers a powerful 1500m³/hr suction and filterless convenience for mid-sized kitchens. With nine speed options, silent 80W motor, touch/gesture controls, and smart auto-clean, it’s built for homes with more burners and cooks who want easy maintenance. The slant shape saves headspace, while the oil collector keeps things tidy. Two LED lamps and a clean powder-coated finish add style and visibility. Backed by a 12-year motor warranty, it’s robust and practical for tough cooking.

Faber Coral 90cm BLDC Autoclean Chimney is built for big kitchens and busy cooks. Its filterless design, powerful 1500m³/hr suction, and quick auto-clean feature keep oil and smoke under control, even after heavy tadkas. Nine speed settings, touch and gesture controls, and a sturdy oil collector mean less hassle and more cooking. The wide T-shape fits 4-6 burner stoves easily, while the 12-year motor warranty promises lasting support. Good lighting and a clean black finish add elegance without fuss.