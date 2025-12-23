How I reclaimed GBs of PC storage with this simple and open-source software

As a tech writer constantly testing new apps and software for reviews, I often end up with a cluttered main drive. Forgotten installs hogging multiple gigabytes, slowing down the PC. When researching this on the internet, I found a tool called WinDirStat, which lets you visualise every directory on your PC, and how much storage it's using. This made my job a lot easier to delete all the unneeded files. Here is a quick guide on how you can reclaim your PC storage using this gem.

Downloading and Installing WinDirStat on your PC Head to the official site at windirstat.net or GitHub for the latest free installer (x86/x64 versions available). Run the .exe, accept the agreement, choose components like desktop shortcuts, and install. It's straightforward, and portable options exist. Make sure that you download it from the official source that I mentioned to stay safe from malware and viruses.