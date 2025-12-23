How I reclaimed GBs of PC storage with this simple and open-source software

As a tech writer constantly testing new apps and software for reviews, I often end up with a cluttered main drive. Forgotten installs hogging multiple gigabytes, slowing down the PC. When researching this on the internet, I found a tool called WinDirStat, which lets you visualise every directory on your PC, and how much storage it's using. This made my job a lot easier to delete all the unneeded files. Here is a quick guide on how you can reclaim your PC storage using this gem.

Downloading and Installing WinDirStat on your PC Head to the official site at windirstat.net or GitHub for the latest free installer (x86/x64 versions available). Run the .exe, accept the agreement, choose components like desktop shortcuts, and install. It's straightforward, and portable options exist. Make sure that you download it from the official source that I mentioned to stay safe from malware and viruses.

Step-by-step guide on how to clean your PC storage using WinDirStat Launch WinDirStat and select a drive or folder to scan. It reads the entire directory tree quickly. You will see a treemap with a lot of colourful rectangles. Larger rectangles show big files/folders; colours indicate types (e.g., blue for videos). Use the directory tree to expand subfolders and find the temp/cache items. You can right-click a rectangle or entry and select “Delete (to Recycle Bin)” for safe removal. You can choose the "Explorer Here" option to browse the directories. Hold Ctrl for multi-select deletes; refresh after cleanup to update views. Scan completes in minutes, even on large drives, revealing gigabytes of reclaimable space like duplicate installs or logs. Pro tips for maximum space savings Filter by extensions (e.g. mp4 or mov) in the list view to target large files fast. Detect duplicates via built-in tools, then delete safely; always use the Recycle Bin first. Run monthly on game libraries or downloads folders, as your tech-savvy setup likely accumulates review footage and assets. Pair with Windows Disk Cleanup for system files afterwards. Expect 10-50GB freed on average PCs.