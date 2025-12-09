How I sync my clipboard easily across mobile and PC using this open source tool

Imagine you are researching a topic on your Windows PC and found a really good article to add to your research journal. But now you want to share it with your group chat for your research buddies, now you have to mail it to yourself, then access it from another device to share that text. But for me, it is as easy as copying it from one device and pasting it on another, no matter the platform or OS. Let me tell you how I do that using a small open-source app called KDE Connect.