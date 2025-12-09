How I sync my clipboard easily across mobile and PC using this open source tool

Imagine you are researching a topic on your Windows PC and found a really good article to add to your research journal. But now you want to share it with your group chat for your research buddies, now you have to mail it to yourself, then access it from another device to share that text. But for me, it is as easy as copying it from one device and pasting it on another, no matter the platform or OS. Let me tell you how I do that using a small open-source app called KDE Connect.
KDE Connect is a free, actively maintained toolset from the KDE project that bridges devices over Wi-Fi, enabling clipboard sync, file transfers, notifications, media controls, and more. Available on Android via Google Play or F-Droid, iOS through the App Store, Linux natively (especially KDE Plasma), Windows from the Microsoft Store, and macOS, it pairs devices securely with user approval. Clipboard syncing works bidirectionally in most cases, instantly mirroring text, links, or even images between paired gadgets—no subscriptions required.
To use the clipboard feature, copy text or a link on a PC, and it will appear in the phone's clipboard immediately. You only have to paste it with the usual Ctrl+V or long-press to paste. This works on a Wi-Fi network, so make sure all your devices are connected to the same wireless network.