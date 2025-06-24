How smart TVs can secretly drain your internet: 5 fixes that actually work

Did you know that your smart TV uses your Wi-Fi even when you're not watching it? It keeps streaming, updating and syncing in the background, slowing your internet connection without any warning. It's not just your laptop or smartphone silently chewing through your data, your smart TV is one of the culprits too.

Most TVs get connected all the time. They auto play video previews, perform software updates, and share data with third-party services as smart TVs are designed to stay online all the time. Some TVs even run in the background when they are switched off. Surprising, right? These smart devices stay connected with servers, refresh app data, and sometimes update apps as well.

People who use limited bandwidth at home or who use multiple devices, this constant background activity can cause a major slowdown in your internet speed. This is because in many cases these default settings are buried deep within the menus that most users never bother to check or may not even be aware of them.

Understanding what your smart TV does behind the scenes is the first step. The next is knowing what to disable.

Here is a real life example many can relate to. Suppose you are working from home and on a video call with your colleague, and your screen just freezes even though no one is streaming. Later, you realise that the smart TV in your next room was sitting idle on the Netflix home screen, quietly playing trailer videos in the background. Or maybe you’ve crossed your broadband data limit this month without much usage and don’t know how. Quietly, your smart TV has been using the internet in the background. Since these features are enabled by default, most users never know they exist, let alone how to turn off these settings.

So, now I will be sharing how you can take back control without turning off your smart TV altogether. Here are the 5 major fixes that actually work. These fixes are easy and can really make a difference.

1. Turn off auto-play previews OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube often play movie trailers, or any ad as soon as you browse through a show or scroll through the home screen. These videos run in high quality and quietly use your data. To do this, open the app settings and switch off the auto play previews or the next episode auto play. This will make scrolling quieter and lighter on your Wi-Fi.

2. Disable automatic updates Smart TVs start updates automatically without giving you notifications. Unless it's a major update you really don’t need this running all the time. Go to your smart TV’s settings and turn off the automatic updates or set them to run manually.

3. Limit background data Some TVs let you control how much data they use when idle. Look for options like data saver, low power standby or idle mode. These are usually found in network or general settings. If you have a Samsung or LG TV, you’ll likely find these options built in.

4. Disconnect Wi-Fi when not in use This setting is really simple but works well. For example, if you are not going to watch TV for a few hours or going somewhere outside then simply disconnect it from the Wi-Fi network. Most of the smart TVs give you this option to turn off the internet connection without switching off the TV or unplugging it from the main switch.

5. Use your router settings to limit TV bandwidth If you have a Wi-Fi router which has QoS or parental features you can control how much bandwidth it receives. This way, when someone is working, gaming, or on a Zoom call, the TV won’t use more data than it should. Some routers also let you pause internet access for selected devices during certain hours.