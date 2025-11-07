How to add a crosshair on your Windows PC without using a third-party software

When you are working with a multiple monitor setup, especially more than two or three monitors, spotting your cursor becomes difficult. And some people who are dealing with visual impairments can also have difficulty finding the cursor on the screen. Today, we are going to tell you an official method provided by Microsoft itself in the app called PowerToys. This feature will also help users who play games where crosshair customisation is not possible. It can also improve the aiming performance in first-person shooting games.

Steps to add an on-screen crosshair using the Microsoft PowerToys app This is an easy method to get a crosshair on your computer screen without downloading any third-party software. Microsoft PowerToys is a free official set of tools from Microsoft, designed to make Windows better. This includes some mouse pointer enhancement features, which include the Mouse Pointer Crosshair feature that puts a handy crosshair on your computer screen.

Download and install PowerToyd from the Microsoft Store or GitHub. Open the PowerToys app and go to the “Mouse Utilities” tab. Toggle on the “Mouse Pointer Crosshair” feature. Now use Ctrl+Alt+P on your keyboard to toggle the crosshair on and off. You can customise the colour, thickness and border to make it fit for you. When you navigate through the desktop, this crosshair will stay on the screen all the time to keep your focus sharp.

Bonus: CrossOver If you want another option, check out Crossover, a free and open-source crosshair overlay app on GitHub. It’s lightweight and works on any window or full-screen game. Just keep in mind that this is third-party software, but being open-source means it’s transparent and community-driven, always a good thing if you’re cautious about what you install.