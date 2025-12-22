How to care for an air purifier that runs 24/7 in peak pollution days: Expert guide

Nowadays, many of us leave our air purifiers running throughout the day, and it's really necessary. Indoor air quality changes all the time from cooking, dust, pet hair, outdoor pollution, and even just breathing. Running the purifier continuously helps keep the air cleaner, especially in busy homes or polluted cities.

Modern models are designed for long hours and are quite energy‑efficient, but they still need care. If you leave your purifier on all day, simple maintenance steps will keep it working well, improve air quality, and extend its life.

1. Clean or replace filters on time Filters are the heart of any air purifier. Over time, they accumulate dust, pollen, and tiny particles. A clogged filter not only reduces airflow but also lowers cleaning efficiency. Most HEPA filters should be checked monthly and replaced according to the manufacturer’s advice, often every 6–12 months for HEPA and 3–6 months for carbon filters if used heavily.

Many purifiers have indicator lights or alerts that remind you when it’s time to clean or replace filters, don’t ignore them. Cleaning the pre‑filter regularly can slow down dust buildup on the main filter and make it last longer.

2. Keep the purifier in the right spot Where you place your air purifier matters. Make sure it’s on a flat, open surface with plenty of space around it, so air can flow freely in and out. Avoid putting it right against walls, in corners, or behind furniture, as blocked vents make the unit work harder and reduce performance.

3. Run it smartly but consistently Leaving your air purifier on throughout the day is generally recommended because indoor air quality changes even when it seems clean. Running it all day allows the device to constantly reduce pollutants instead of playing catch‑up. Many purifiers now have auto mode, which adjusts fan speed based on detected air quality, saving energy and reducing noise.

4. Regular cleaning makes a big difference Dust and debris can collect on the outside and around intake vents. Wiping the exterior weekly with a soft damp cloth and vacuuming vents occasionally helps maintain airflow. Always unplug the unit before any cleaning to avoid electrical hazards.

5. Avoid common mistakes Don’t use harsh chemicals or wash filters with water unless the manual specifically says they are washable. Most HEPA and carbon filters are NOT water‑washable; wetting them can damage the fibres and make them less effective. Also, avoid touching air quality sensors; they are delicate and essential for auto settings.