How to change your old Gmail Address to a new one without losing data

Google's latest update lets you change your old Gmail address to a fresh one instantly, with no data loss. Here is the step by step guide to help you.

Updated2 Jan 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Google's game-changing update for refreshing your Gmail.
Google's game-changing update for refreshing your Gmail.

By Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.

Google recently announced that it will be allowing the users to change their old Gmail addresses and set a new one. The switch happens instantly, and you won’t lose any data from the account; everything stays the same. This is a big update because now anyone can change their old embarrassing address to a new one.

The emails will automatically be sent to the new address; no setup required there. The feature is rolling out gradually and some accounts already have this feature. Here is a quick step-by-step guide to tell you how to check if your account got this update and how to change your Gmail address.

Why update your Gmail address?

Ever feel stuck with an old-school email like "coolkid2005@gmail.com"? Google's new feature lets you switch to something fresh and professional without losing a single email or photo. Both addresses keep working side by side, making the transition smooth and stress-free for anyone.

The new Gmail address acts like an alias to your old one, so everything runs smoothly. You can get emails on both and sign in anywhere with either. Your data stays safe, but heads up, no tweaking or deleting for a year after and only three changes total in your life.

Not every account has it yet since it's rolling out slowly. Just head to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email and sign in. Spot a pencil icon by your email; if not, you'll see it can't be changed yet, so check back later.

Step-by-step process to change your Gmail address

  1. Go to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email and log in with your Google account.
  2. Find the pencil icon next to your Gmail address and tap it.
  3. Type in your new username, like newname@gmail.com and hit next.
  4. Confirm with your phone or backup email since Google wants to be sure.
  5. Review everything and confirm, it switches right away with both addresses good to go.

You can't undo it for a year or do more than three ever. It's all about keeping things secure so if it's not there, just wait your turn. This makes it fair for all Gmail folks now.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesHow to change your old Gmail Address to a new one without losing data
More