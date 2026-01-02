How to change your old Gmail Address to a new one without losing data

Google recently announced that it will be allowing the users to change their old Gmail addresses and set a new one. The switch happens instantly, and you won’t lose any data from the account; everything stays the same. This is a big update because now anyone can change their old embarrassing address to a new one.

The emails will automatically be sent to the new address; no setup required there. The feature is rolling out gradually and some accounts already have this feature. Here is a quick step-by-step guide to tell you how to check if your account got this update and how to change your Gmail address.

Why update your Gmail address? Ever feel stuck with an old-school email like "coolkid2005@gmail.com"? Google's new feature lets you switch to something fresh and professional without losing a single email or photo. Both addresses keep working side by side, making the transition smooth and stress-free for anyone.

The new Gmail address acts like an alias to your old one, so everything runs smoothly. You can get emails on both and sign in anywhere with either. Your data stays safe, but heads up, no tweaking or deleting for a year after and only three changes total in your life.

Not every account has it yet since it's rolling out slowly. Just head to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email and sign in. Spot a pencil icon by your email; if not, you'll see it can't be changed yet, so check back later.

