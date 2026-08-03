How to choose the right dashcam for your car without paying extra for features you won't use

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
I assumed buying a dashcam would be as simple as picking a trusted brand. That changed the moment I started comparing models. Every product seemed to promise 4K recording, GPS, parking mode, ADAS, and a long list of features, making it difficult to tell what actually mattered.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Qubo Dashcam Pro X (2026 Edition) | 2K Resolution | Doubles up as in-Cabin Camera | NightPulse Vision | Wide FOV | Supercapacitor | Built in Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage | Built for Indian RoadsView Details
₹3,190
70mai M200 HDR DashCam 3, STARVIS 2 IMX662, 1080P with HDR Imaging, F1.8 Large Aperture, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Voice Control, WiFi, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 128GB Supported (M200)View Details
₹3,998
Unlock Personalized
₹532x 6 months₹3,190
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
CP PLUS Dash Cam for Car CP-F34 | 2K 3MP Full HD+ Front Dashcam with Built-in GPS | 137° Wide View Angle | Built-in Microphone | (AP Mode) WiFi | G-Sensor | WDR Night Vision | Supports 1TB SD CardView Details
₹3,799
NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera with in-Built GPS Logger, Native 2K 1440P, Intuitive Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, Made in India, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB SupportedView Details
₹3,999
Qubo Dashcam 4G Live by Hero Group | Remote Live View I GPS Tracking & Smart Alerts | 2K QHD Recording | | 140° FOV | Emergency Recording | Wi-Fi & App Control | Supports Upto 1TB SD Card View Details
₹5,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
I soon realised that the real test isn't the specification sheet but the moment you need the footage. If the camera can't capture a clear number plate at night or misses an important incident, those extra features won't help. That's why I shifted my focus to the essentials that truly make a dashcam worth buying.
Before I started comparing dashcams, I realised I needed to answer one simple question: What do I actually want it to do? The answer helped me filter out features I didn't need and focus on the ones that would genuinely make a difference.
A 4K label may look impressive, but it doesn't automatically guarantee clearer footage. The camera sensor, image processing, and HDR support all influence how well a dashcam captures details, especially in challenging lighting.
A wider viewing angle captures more of the road, but extremely wide lenses can make distant vehicles and number plates appear smaller.
Many drives happen after sunset, making low-light performance one of the most important factors. A dashcam should capture usable footage even on dimly lit roads.
A front camera covers what happens ahead, but it won't capture rear-end collisions or incidents behind your car.
Your car is just as vulnerable when it's parked. Parking mode allows the dashcam to record if it detects movement or an impact. It helps capture hit-and-run incidents and motion detection feature records suspicious activity nearby.
Dashcams record continuously, so efficient storage management is essential. Loop recording automatically replaces older clips when the memory card is full.
These features don't improve video quality, but they can make recordings more valuable during disputes or insurance claims.
The power source inside a dashcam affects long-term reliability, especially in India's hot climate. Capacitors generally tolerate heat better. They are often considered more durable than built-in batteries.
Battery-powered models may be suitable for milder conditions but can degrade faster in high temperatures.
Many dashcams rely on companion apps for viewing recordings and adjusting settings. A poorly designed app can make simple tasks frustrating.
The most expensive dashcam isn't always the best choice. Instead of paying for every feature available, focus on the ones you'll actually use.
These dash cams that never miss a moment, from road trips to daily drives
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more
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