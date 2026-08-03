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How to choose the right dashcam for your car without paying extra for features you won't use

Dashcams do much more than record accidents, but choosing the right one isn't always easy. Here's what you should check before buying one, from video quality to parking protection.

Published3 Aug 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Check for these features before buying a dashcam for your car.
Check for these features before buying a dashcam for your car.(AI Generated)
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By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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I assumed buying a dashcam would be as simple as picking a trusted brand. That changed the moment I started comparing models. Every product seemed to promise 4K recording, GPS, parking mode, ADAS, and a long list of features, making it difficult to tell what actually mattered.

I soon realised that the real test isn't the specification sheet but the moment you need the footage. If the camera can't capture a clear number plate at night or misses an important incident, those extra features won't help. That's why I shifted my focus to the essentials that truly make a dashcam worth buying.

Know why you're buying a dashcam

Before I started comparing dashcams, I realised I needed to answer one simple question: What do I actually want it to do? The answer helped me filter out features I didn't need and focus on the ones that would genuinely make a difference.

Identify your priorities before you start shopping:

  • Daily commute or long road trips? Your driving pattern can influence the features you need.
  • Do you park on the street? A dashcam with parking mode can record incidents even when the engine is off.
  • Front camera or dual-channel? If rear-end collisions are a concern, a rear camera is worth considering.
  • Need evidence for insurance claims? Prioritise reliable recording quality over flashy extras.

Questions to ask before buying a dashcam

Is higher resolution always better?

A 4K label may look impressive, but it doesn't automatically guarantee clearer footage. The camera sensor, image processing, and HDR support all influence how well a dashcam captures details, especially in challenging lighting.

  • Look for at least 1080p Full HD recording.
  • HDR or WDR helps balance bright headlights and dark roads.
  • Check sample videos before buying instead of relying only on specifications.

How wide should a dashcam's field of view be?

A wider viewing angle captures more of the road, but extremely wide lenses can make distant vehicles and number plates appear smaller.

  • Around 140° to 170° offers good coverage.
  • Avoid overly narrow angles that may miss activity on either side.
  • Ultra-wide lenses can introduce edge distortion.

Does night vision really make a difference?

Many drives happen after sunset, making low-light performance one of the most important factors. A dashcam should capture usable footage even on dimly lit roads.

  • Look for HDR, WDR, or Sony STARVIS sensors.
  • Check if number plates remain readable at night.
  • Watch real-world night footage before making a decision.

Should you buy a front dashcam or a dual-channel model?

A front camera covers what happens ahead, but it won't capture rear-end collisions or incidents behind your car.

  • Front-only: Suitable for budget-conscious buyers.
  • Front + Rear: Better for complete coverage.
  • Interior camera: Useful for taxis or ride-hailing vehicles.
  • Choose the setup based on how and where you drive.

Do you really need parking mode?

Your car is just as vulnerable when it's parked. Parking mode allows the dashcam to record if it detects movement or an impact. It helps capture hit-and-run incidents and motion detection feature records suspicious activity nearby.

Why should you care about storage and loop recording?

Dashcams record continuously, so efficient storage management is essential. Loop recording automatically replaces older clips when the memory card is full.

  • Buy a high-endurance microSD card.
  • Confirm the maximum storage capacity supported.
  • Emergency recordings should remain protected from deletion.

Are GPS and G-sensor features worth paying for?

These features don't improve video quality, but they can make recordings more valuable during disputes or insurance claims.

  • GPS records your route and speed.
  • G-Sensor detects sudden impacts.
  • Important clips are automatically locked to prevent overwriting.

Should you choose a battery or a capacitor-powered dashcam?

The power source inside a dashcam affects long-term reliability, especially in India's hot climate. Capacitors generally tolerate heat better. They are often considered more durable than built-in batteries.

Battery-powered models may be suitable for milder conditions but can degrade faster in high temperatures.

Does the companion app matter?

Many dashcams rely on companion apps for viewing recordings and adjusting settings. A poorly designed app can make simple tasks frustrating.

  • Look for fast Wi-Fi transfers.
  • Check app ratings and user reviews.
  • Firmware updates should be easy to install.

How much should you spend on a dashcam?

The most expensive dashcam isn't always the best choice. Instead of paying for every feature available, focus on the ones you'll actually use.

  • Under 5000: These dashcams usually offer 1080p Full HD recording, loop recording, a G-sensor, and a wide-angle lens. They're suitable for first-time buyers who want reliable front-facing footage without spending too much.

Best dashcams under 5000

  • 5,000 to 10,000: This is often the sweet spot for most buyers. You'll find better image sensors, improved low-light performance, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi connectivity, app support, and, in many cases, parking mode. The footage is typically clearer, especially at night.

Best dashcams between 5000 to 10,000

  • Above 10,000: Premium dashcams generally include front and rear cameras, higher-quality sensors, faster processors, better HDR performance, voice control, cloud connectivity, ADAS features, and more dependable parking surveillance. These models are better suited for those who spend long hours on the road or want comprehensive coverage.

Best dashcams above 10,000

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