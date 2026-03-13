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How to choose the right projector for small bedrooms: Top 5 factors to consider, top 5 picks

A projector can instantly elevate your bedroom TV viewing experience to a home theatre experience. Check these five factors before buying a projector for your room. Also check our top five recommendations for you.

Shweta Ganjoo
Updated13 Mar 2026, 07:39 PM IST
Top 5 factors to consider before buying a projector for a small bedroom.
Top 5 factors to consider before buying a projector for a small bedroom.(BenQ)

Turning your bedroom into a home theatre seems easy, right? You buy a portable projector, point it towards a plain wall, connect it with your smartphone and hit play. While it does sound right, in reality things are a little bit more detailed than that. To start with, buying a projector for a bedroom requires you to factor in things like lumens, throw ratio and megapixels. Then there is a whole discussion around where to place your projector for the best viewing experience.

Our Picks

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Portable Mini Projector, 4K 1080P Full HD Projector, Support Video Projector, WiFi 5G BT 5.0, Cinema Projector 180° Can Be Rotated, Android 11, Compatible with TV Stick/Windows/iOS/AndroidView Details...

₹3,470

...
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WZATCO Yuva Go, Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, 9000 Lumens, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, WhiteView Details...

...
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E Gate Zen 7X Google TV Projector | Fully Automatic & 100% Dust-Free | 700 ISO | Dolby Audio | Projector 4K Ultra HD, modulated at 1080p Native | 2GB-8GB | Voice Remote, ChromeCast, EgateView Details...

₹19,490

...
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Portronics Beem 550 Smart Android Projector, HD 1080P, Height & Angle Adjustable Design, in-Built Apps, Auto Keystone,Screen Mirroring,6000 Lumens,5W Speaker,HDMI in,USB in,WiFi,BTView Details...

₹8,599

...
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Zebronics Android 13 Smart LED Projector, 1080p Support, 2800 Lumens, 100" Screen Size, 90° Tiltable, Auto Keystone, OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime, Hotstar), BT v5.0, HDMI, Miracast, WiFi (PixaPlay 30)View Details...

₹4,399

...
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Don’t worry, choosing the right projector for your bedroom is a lot simpler than it seems. Once you know all the factors you need to consider, you’ll be able to make a decision in no time. In this guide, we will walk you through all the factors that you need to consider while buying a projector for your bedroom. We will also offer you our top recommendation to help make your decision easier.

5 Things to consider while buying a projector for a small room

1. Purpose of the projector

The projector market in India is no longer restricted to one device-fits-all-use-cases kind of setup. Today, there are different types of projectors for various needs such as gaming, home theatre, and office work. So, before you get into the specifications side of things, you need to know what you will use the projector for.

2. Ease of installation

Another factor to consider is how easy it is to set up a projector in your bedroom. The questions that you need to be asking are - can it be mounted on the ceiling or can be placed on a table or a shelf? If you plan to take the projector outside at some point, it’s a good idea to check if it can also be used in an outdoor setting.

3. Specifications to focus on

Focusing on too many specifications can create unnecessary confusion. So here are four features you need to focus on. First is the throw distance, which is the distance between the lens of the projector and the wall. For a small bedroom, choose a short-throw or ultra short-throw projector.

Next is the brightness, which is measured in lumens. So, higher the lumens, brighter the image or video will be. For dark rooms, projectors offering 200-300 ANSI lumens work well. For bright environments, you can opt for projectors that deliver 1000 ANSI lumens of brightness.

Another factor to consider is the resolution of the image, which determines the image clarity. For optimum viewing experience, full HD resolution of 1080p is recommended. If you have a higher budget, you can also opt for projectors with a 2K or 4K resolution.

4. Audio performance

Now that you have sorted the video or the image part of things, it’s time to focus on audio performance. Most projectors come with built-in audio speakers that are enough for a small bedroom. For a more immersive experience, you can add a soundbar or a Bluetooth speaker.

5. Streaming options

If you are planning to use your projector like a home theater or streaming shows and movies, it’s good to check if it supports popular platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, JioHotstar and more. Also looking for support for connectivity features such as Wi-Fi.

This portable projector is ideal for small bedrooms and it can be connected with a host of devices including laptops, TV sticks and smartphones. It comes with built-in Android 11 support, which can be used for streaming content from various OTT platforms.

Specifications

Resolution
1080 x 720p
Brightness
260 ANSI lumens
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5G, Bluetooth 5.0
Smart systems
Built-in Android 11

Reasons to buy

...

- 180-degree rotation feature

...

- Compatible with a host of devices

Reason to avoid

...

- Cannot be used in rooms with ambient lighting

Why should you buy this projector?

Buyers should consider this projector as it can be easily connected with devices such as laptops, PCs, smartphones (Android phones and iPhones), TV boxes and TV sticks.

What are the buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its light weight design and connectivity options.

2. WZATCO Yuva Go, Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, 9000 Lumens, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White

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This portable projector is ideal for small bedrooms as it has a short throw projection of 1.13:1. It can also be used in extremely bright environments owing to its high brightness.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Brightness
9000 ANSI lumens
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Smart systems
Built-in Android 13, YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video

Reasons to buy

...

Sharp visuals

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Decent built-in speakers

Why should you buy this projector?

This projector can be used in both dark and daylight settings and it features built-in support for streaming apps.

What are the buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its bright and sharp visuals and connectivity options.

This portable projector is ideal for small to medium sized bedrooms and it can also be used in rooms with some ambient light. It offers support for HDR10+, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Passthrough. It is also compatible with Google Assistant.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Brightness
700 ISO lumens
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Smart systems
Built-in Google TV, built-in YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video

Reasons to buy

...

Picture quality and performance

...

Performance

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Sound quality

Why should you buy this projector?

This projector offers sharp visuals and support for various OTT app along with better connectivity options.

What are the buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its crisp and clear visuals. However, its speakers have received mixed reviews.

This portable projector comes with a 5W bottom mounted speaker for better sound projection. It is compatible with an array of devices including laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles. Besides dark rooms, it can also be used in daylight conditions.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Brightness
6000 ANSI lumens
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Smart systems
Built-in support for Google TV, 5W built-in speakers

Reasons to buy

...

- Good product quality

...

- Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

- Decent image quality

Why should you buy this projector?

Buyers should pick this projector for its compact design and speakers.

What are the buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its features and overall build. However, its picture quality has received mixed reviews.

This projector offers a host of connectivity options besides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Users can use pre-installed apps and their iPhones to stream content. Users can project screen ranging between 100-inch and 254-inch in size.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p
Brightness
2800 ANSI lumens
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Smart systems
Miracast and iOS screen casting support

Reasons to buy

...

Good picture quality

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Decent audio quality

Why should you buy this projector?

Buyers should pick this projector for its telescopic height adjustment design and app support.

What are the buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its image quality and see it as a value for money proposition.

TV vs projector: which one should you pick?

TVs and projectors both come with their own set of pros and cons. Here are the factors buyers should consider while picking between the two:

  1. What do you want to use it for: One of the major factors to consider is the usage that you have in mind. TVs offer higher screen refresh rates and lower lag, which makes them better for modern gaming. However, if you want to stream shows and movies, a projector could be a great choice.
  2. Where do you want to use it: TVs are static. You cannot take them around on a trip with your family or even move around in your own house. So, if you are looking for one big screen for your home, TV would be a better pick for you. However, if you want a screen that can also be used outside or shifted from one room to another, a portable projector is worth considering.
  3. What space do you have: Projectors can be a good replacement for TVs if you are looking for a larger-than-life screen with an immersive experience. TVs, on the other hand, also come in smaller sizes and are better suited for smaller spaces.

Top 3 features of projectors for small bedrooms

NAMERESOLUTIONBRIGHTNESSSPECIAL FEATURES
Portable Mini Projector1080 x 720p260 ANSI lumensBuilt-in Android 11
WZATCO Yuva Go, Android 13.0 Smart Projector1080p9000 ANSI lumensBuilt-in Android 13, YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video
E Gate Zen 7X Google TV Projector1080p700 ISO lumensBuilt-in Google TV, built-in YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video
Portronics Beem 550 Smart Android Projector1080p6000 ANSI lumensBuilt-in support for Google TV, 5W built-in speakers
Zebronics Android 13 Smart LED Projector1080p2800 ANSI lumensMiracast and iOS screen casting support

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